WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10

Credit: WWE.com

With NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day just days away, the February 10 edition of WWE NXT set the stage for the first major event of 2021 for the black-and-gold brand.

Three semifinal matches were on tap for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The women's final semifinal was a battle of rivals where Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon looked to cost The Way a major opportunity by defeating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa have had an unlikely ride in the men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, but they needed to fight one of the best tag teams in the world, The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Austin Theory announced that due to injuries suffered at Kushida's hands, the NXT North American champion would not compete at TakeOver. He wanted to get revenge in a battle with the Japanese Superstar.

Pete Dunne and Finn Balor were set to face off in the middle of the ring before their huge NXT Championship match. Karrion Kross and Scarlett had something to say on the show, likely connected to the recent warning made to Santos Escobar.

Cameron Grimes returned to the NXT ring as well as Xia Li, who has been looking to make a lasting impression on behalf of Tian Sha.

This episode was huge for the black-and-gold brand, setting the stage for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.