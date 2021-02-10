WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10February 11, 2021
With NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day just days away, the February 10 edition of WWE NXT set the stage for the first major event of 2021 for the black-and-gold brand.
Three semifinal matches were on tap for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The women's final semifinal was a battle of rivals where Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon looked to cost The Way a major opportunity by defeating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa have had an unlikely ride in the men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, but they needed to fight one of the best tag teams in the world, The Grizzled Young Veterans.
Austin Theory announced that due to injuries suffered at Kushida's hands, the NXT North American champion would not compete at TakeOver. He wanted to get revenge in a battle with the Japanese Superstar.
Pete Dunne and Finn Balor were set to face off in the middle of the ring before their huge NXT Championship match. Karrion Kross and Scarlett had something to say on the show, likely connected to the recent warning made to Santos Escobar.
Cameron Grimes returned to the NXT ring as well as Xia Li, who has been looking to make a lasting impression on behalf of Tian Sha.
This episode was huge for the black-and-gold brand, setting the stage for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
Men's Dusty Classic: MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma
Legado del Fantasma punished MSK early in this match, sending them painfully to the floor outside. Nash Carter found himself isolated in the heel corner but managed to get the tag to Wes Lee. Lee pushed Carter into Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza mid-rotation to send the match into chaos.
Wilde hit a reverse hurricanrana into Mendoza's spinning brainbuster for a nearfall. MSK refused to stay down no matter what, and the two worked together to hit an elevated running blockbuster for the win.
Result
MSK def. Legado del Fantasma by pinfall to advanace to the finals of the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Grade
B+
Analysis
MSK continue to find their groove in NXT. While Lee and Carter were talented before they came to WWE, it can often take time to adjust to a new wrestling style. The team feels unique but also already familiar working with some of the best NXT has to offer.
This was a great match between two motivated teams with much to prove. The action was non-stop with plenty of great spots throughout. Some things MSK did in this match are completely unique to WWE. Mendoza and Wilde did not look out of their depth keeping up.
These teams should both be in the tag team title picture after this tournament. Especially with so many teams reaching new heights, it is worth considering another multi-team title ladder match soon.
Xia Li (w/ Boa and Tian Sha) vs. Cora Jade
NXT showed a video package to put over the intense personal hatred between Io Shirai, Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.
Xia Li was distracted to start by the arrival of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, but it did not last long. The dangerous Chinese Superstar dominated Jade and knocked her out cold with a spin kick.
Carter got in the face of Tian Sha until Li knocked Carter off the ramp. As Ying choked out Boa for letting anyone get close to her, Li knocked out Catanzaro with a spin kick.
Result
Li def. Jade by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fascinating segment. Li continues to pick up dominant wins, even against promising newcomers like Jade. The inclusion of Carter and Catanzaro can add an emotional element to this story, helping evolve the story of Sha. Hopefully, the squashes will stop soon and turn into complete matches.
It does feel like a waste to bring in a new potential star, only for her to immediately get knocked down with such fervor. However, this is typically NXT's modus operandi. New stars lose first then start to get build once WWE trusts them unless they are seen as absolute stars.