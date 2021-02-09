2021 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and Predictions

2021 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and PredictionsFebruary 9, 2021
Let the roster reconstructions commence.
As soon as the confetti fell in celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, all attention shifted toward the 2021 NFL offseason.
The rumor mill is rolling in every conceivable direction already, so we've compiled some of the latest free-agency buzz to break down the reports and used them to help craft our predictions around some of the biggest names on the market.
Dak Prescott Staying in Dallas, One Way or Another
The Dallas Cowboys aren't letting franchise signal-caller Dak Prescott escape their grasp.
Despite the quarterback having undergone multiple surgeries after an October ankle fracture, the club remains focused on keeping him around.
The Cowboys "will make a push" to iron out a long-term agreement with the 27-year-old ahead of the March 9 deadline for applying the franchise tag, per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
If the Cowboys can't get a deal done, they reportedly "would tag Prescott a second a time for a cost of about $47.7 million to keep him from hitting the market."
Dallas apparently has no concerns with the Mississippi State product's health, which should eliminate any uncertainty about his future with the organization. He is already a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and prior to the injury, he was on course to post a career-high passing yardage for the third consecutive season. His 68.0 completion percentage and 371.2 passing yards per game were both personal bests.
It's fair to wonder, though, whether the ankle injury might keep the Cowboys from offering as much money as they would have to a fully healthy Prescott. If that's the case, a second franchise tag could be in order.
Prediction: Cowboys keep Prescott with the franchise tag.
Bucs Want Chris Godwin Back
Every time a Super Bowl champion is crowned, there seems to be an understandable desire to keep the team together. That doesn't always happen, of course, but the Bucs reportedly hope they'll be able to bring back wide receiver Chris Godwin.
The 24-year-old "should be back" with Tampa Bay, Rapoport reported. "Expect attempts to do a long-term deal and the franchise tag is available, too," he also noted.
Godwin has been a gold mine of production almost from the moment Tampa selected him with the 84th pick of the 2017 draft. In each of the last three seasons, he has delivered at least 59 receptions for better than 800 yards with a total of 23 touchdowns over that stretch.
That's reason enough to believe the Bucs won't overreact to an uncharacteristically quiet performance in the Super Bowl (two catches on four targets for only nine yards). The market probably won't hold that game against him, either. The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins both loom as logical suitors with holes at receiver and money to spend.
The Bucs clearly have a good thing going, though, and they won't want to rock the boat if they don't have to.
Prediction: Godwin signs a four-year contract with the Buccaneers.
Tampa or Retirement for Rob Gronkowski?
Rob Gronkowski was the larger-than-life Super Bowl hero hiding in plain sight.
The unretired tight end took an unassuming route to the championship collision. He had just two total receptions in Tampa's first three playoff games and hadn't found the end zone since Week 16. But the longtime favorite target of Tom Brady looked the part at the perfect time, tying his season highs with six receptions and two touchdowns.
Gronkowski looks like someone who can contribute even more going forward—assuming he wants to continue his career. That's not a certainty, but if he makes that decision, it sounds like he'll do so for another go-round with the Bucs.
"If he continues to play, it's a good bet Gronk will be doing it here in Tampa," Pelissero reported (h/t Rapoport). "I am told the Bucs want Gronk back. Tom Brady definitely wants Gronk back. ... Expect Gronk to take a little time to mull his future after the Super Bowl."
The 31-year-old might not need much time to make that decision. Basking in the afterglow of his latest Super Bowl triumph, he told reporters: "I don't see why I won't be back."
As attractive as retirement sounds, continuing to compete for championships while catching passes from Brady probably trumps it for now.
Prediction: Gronkowski signs one-year contract to stay with the Buccaneers.