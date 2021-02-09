2021 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and Predictions

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys aren't letting franchise signal-caller Dak Prescott escape their grasp.

Despite the quarterback having undergone multiple surgeries after an October ankle fracture, the club remains focused on keeping him around.

The Cowboys "will make a push" to iron out a long-term agreement with the 27-year-old ahead of the March 9 deadline for applying the franchise tag, per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

If the Cowboys can't get a deal done, they reportedly "would tag Prescott a second a time for a cost of about $47.7 million to keep him from hitting the market."

Dallas apparently has no concerns with the Mississippi State product's health, which should eliminate any uncertainty about his future with the organization. He is already a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and prior to the injury, he was on course to post a career-high passing yardage for the third consecutive season. His 68.0 completion percentage and 371.2 passing yards per game were both personal bests.

It's fair to wonder, though, whether the ankle injury might keep the Cowboys from offering as much money as they would have to a fully healthy Prescott. If that's the case, a second franchise tag could be in order.

Prediction: Cowboys keep Prescott with the franchise tag.