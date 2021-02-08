    Super Bowl Streaker Yuri Andrade Arrested; Released After Posting $500 Bond

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    A few seconds of time on national television could prove costly for Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade.

    The Florida man was arrested Sunday night and charged with misdemeanor trespassing, according to Tom Schad of USA Today. He was released Monday morning on a $500 cash bond.

    Andrade rushed the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, evading security for a brief moment before being stopped at the goal line:

    The 31-year-old later publicized the moment on his Instagram account with the caption, "I am the f--king king now."

    Spending the night in jail might have changed his mood as he now deals with the legal consequences of his actions.

