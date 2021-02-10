NFL GMs Whose Jobs Are on the Line in 2021 Offseason

0 of 5

Nam Huh/Associated Press

While it doesn't get as much attention as the head coach or quarterback carousel, the NFL general manager carousel has spun at a rapid pace over the course of the last year.

Teams like the Houston Texans (Bill O'Brien) and Detroit Lions (Bob Quinn) fired general managers, while the Denver Broncos (John Elway) had one step aside.

While general managers aren't as front-facing as head coaches, they are responsible for putting together the rosters those coaches use. Often, their jobs are tied to one or two critical decisions, with the most important being the quarterback position.

While some teams demonstrate more patience than others when a GM appears to underperform, the following general managers are entering the 2021 offseason on the hot seat.

The way they have lived up to—or could live up to—their teams' varying expectations factored in along with their past track records. All are facing critical decisions that will shape the future of their franchises.