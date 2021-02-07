    Kitten Bowl 2021: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Kittens run around a miniature football field on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, during the taping of Kitten Bowl IV in New York, an annual special that airs on the Hallmark Channel each Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Leanne Italie)
    Leanne Italie/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Bengals may want to start taking notes from the North Shore Bengals.

    The group of furious felines were able to take home the 2021 Kitten Bowl, breaking up a last-ditch effort from the Little Longtails for a 21-15 victory in the eighth annual classic between the adorable (and adoptable!) animals.

    Zoomer walked away with the Most Valuable Kitten honors. 

    The Longtails were nearly able to pull off a magical win on the final possession, batting the ball around in the air for a trick play before a purrfect defensive breakup in the end zone by the Bengals.

    The Bengals and Longtails advanced to the championship in comeback efforts. The Bengals trailed the defending champion Courageous Cougars 16-3 before mounting a courageous comeback of their own, storming back for a 42-29 victory.

    The Longtails were down 16-0 to the Last Hope Lions before scoring the game's final 17 points.

    In the championship, there was no comeback effort. The Bengals' only time trailing was a short-lived 8-7 deficit, and they were able to score a late touchdown to pull ahead for good.

    The Kitten Bowl is partnered with the North Shore Animal League, the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization. The Animal League has saved the lives of more than 1.1 million animals since 1944. 

