    Mike Conley out for Jazz vs. Kings with Hamstring Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Utah Jazz will be without Mike Conley on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

    The star will miss the game with hamstring tightness

    The same injury took the 33-year-old out of the lineup earlier this season.

    Conley had an uneven debut season with the Jazz, looking at one point like he'd move into Utah's second unit. But he has rebounded nicely in 2020-21, helping the team climb to the top of the Western Conference at 44-17.

    Through 49 games, the Ohio State alum is averaging 16.4 points and 6.0 assists while hitting 40.7 percent of his threes. He's providing the scoring and playmaking the Jazz envisioned he would when they acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Utah can survive when Conley is only out for a brief stretch, though that's complicated by the absence of Donovan Mitchell, who will also miss his sixth straight game on Wednesday due to an ankle sprain. There's still Jordan Clarkson, who is likely to be the Sixth Man of the Year because of the scoring punch he provides off the bench.

    As long as Conley's injury doesn't develop into a long-term issue, the Jazz should remain on track to compete well into the postseason.

