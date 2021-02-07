    Luka Garza, No. 8 Iowa Upset by Indiana; Hoosiers Complete Season Sweep

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32), left, and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

    The unranked Indiana Hoosiers upset the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes 67-65 on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

    Indiana prevailed thanks to a Armaan Franklin jumper that found the bottom of the net with just 1.6 seconds remaining:

    With the win, Indiana completed a season sweep of Iowa, as the Hoosiers previously beat the Hawkeyes 81-69 on the road last month.

    Iowa led by as much as 13 in the early going, but Indiana stormed back and seized a 33-31 lead on an Anthony Leal three-pointer just 36 seconds before halftime.

    The second half was a nip-and-tuck affair with Jordan Bohannon tying the game at 65-65 thanks to a trifecta with 27 seconds left in regulation. The game seemed destined for overtime, but Franklin lifted the Hoosiers to victory.

    Franklin was just 2-of-10 from the floor and scored four points in the game, but he came through when it mattered most.

    Indiana's leading scorer was forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who netted 17 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the win.

    As usual, Iowa was led by senior center and National College Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza, who scored 18 points but grabbed just two rebounds, which was well below his season average of 8.7 entering the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Both teams shot poorly from the field with Indiana struggling the most of the two teams. The Hoosiers shot just 35.9 percent from the field, 26.1 percent from beyond the arc and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line.

    By comparison, Iowa shot 37.3 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent from deep and 86.4 percent from the charity stripe.

    Those numbers suggest the Hawkeyes should have prevailed, but Indiana somewhat surprising won the overall rebounding battle 44-36 and the offensive rebounding battle 15-6.

    That tenacity on the offensive glass was the biggest difference-maker in the game, and it sent Iowa to its second consecutive loss and fourth loss in its past five games.

    The Hawkeyes started the season 12-2, but it has been caught in a downward spiral since the first Indiana loss and now sits at 13-6 on the season with a 7-5 mark in Big Ten play.

    Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are just 10-8 with a 5-6 record in the Big Ten despite Sunday's huge win.

    Iowa will attempt to break out of its funk Wednesday when it hosts Rutgers, while Indiana will go for its second win in a row Wednesday on the road against Northwestern.

    Related

      Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in 2OT Thriller

      Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in 2OT Thriller
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in 2OT Thriller

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 7 OSU Rallies Past Luka Garza, No. 8 Iowa

      Despite trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half, Buckeyes pull off an 89-85 win

      No. 7 OSU Rallies Past Luka Garza, No. 8 Iowa
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 7 OSU Rallies Past Luka Garza, No. 8 Iowa

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Are the top five prospects already set? @Jonwass shares his latest scoops on the deep 2021 draft class 📲

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games

      Bears postpone next two games in accordance with the Big 12's interruption guidelines

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report