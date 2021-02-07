Luka Garza, No. 8 Iowa Upset by Indiana; Hoosiers Complete Season Sweep

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

The unranked Indiana Hoosiers upset the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes 67-65 on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana prevailed thanks to a Armaan Franklin jumper that found the bottom of the net with just 1.6 seconds remaining:

With the win, Indiana completed a season sweep of Iowa, as the Hoosiers previously beat the Hawkeyes 81-69 on the road last month.

Iowa led by as much as 13 in the early going, but Indiana stormed back and seized a 33-31 lead on an Anthony Leal three-pointer just 36 seconds before halftime.

The second half was a nip-and-tuck affair with Jordan Bohannon tying the game at 65-65 thanks to a trifecta with 27 seconds left in regulation. The game seemed destined for overtime, but Franklin lifted the Hoosiers to victory.

Franklin was just 2-of-10 from the floor and scored four points in the game, but he came through when it mattered most.

Indiana's leading scorer was forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who netted 17 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the win.

As usual, Iowa was led by senior center and National College Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza, who scored 18 points but grabbed just two rebounds, which was well below his season average of 8.7 entering the game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both teams shot poorly from the field with Indiana struggling the most of the two teams. The Hoosiers shot just 35.9 percent from the field, 26.1 percent from beyond the arc and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line.

By comparison, Iowa shot 37.3 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent from deep and 86.4 percent from the charity stripe.

Those numbers suggest the Hawkeyes should have prevailed, but Indiana somewhat surprising won the overall rebounding battle 44-36 and the offensive rebounding battle 15-6.

That tenacity on the offensive glass was the biggest difference-maker in the game, and it sent Iowa to its second consecutive loss and fourth loss in its past five games.

The Hawkeyes started the season 12-2, but it has been caught in a downward spiral since the first Indiana loss and now sits at 13-6 on the season with a 7-5 mark in Big Ten play.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are just 10-8 with a 5-6 record in the Big Ten despite Sunday's huge win.

Iowa will attempt to break out of its funk Wednesday when it hosts Rutgers, while Indiana will go for its second win in a row Wednesday on the road against Northwestern.