    Andy Reid Reportedly Traveling to Super Bowl 55 After Son Britt's Car Crash

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during pre-game activities before the NFL AFC championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will reportedly travel with the team to Florida on Saturday after his son, Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, was involved in a car crash Thursday that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.

    ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Andy Reid still plans to coach the Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

    Britt Reid remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is under investigation by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department for "possible impairment," per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

    The police report stated Reid was getting on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, near the team's training complex when he struck two cars, one that had run out of gas and another trying to assist, which had two young children in the back seat, the 5-year-old and a 4-year-old.

    An officer statement said Reid had bloodshot eyes and a "moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" and that he admitted to driving the car. He also reportedly said he had two or three drinks along with his prescription Adderall, per Teicher.

    The Chiefs released a statement Friday: "The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

    In January 2008, Reid pleaded guilty to DUI and drug possession. He'd been sentenced to eight-to-23 months in prison two months earlier for a 2007 road rage incident where he flashed a gun toward another motorist.

    Garrett Reid, another son of the Chiefs head coach, was also sentenced for the 2007 incident. He died in 2012 in his room at the Philadelphia Eagles' training camp. An autopsy later determined he died from an accidental heroin overdose.

    When the brothers were sentenced in November 2007, the judge in the case referred to Andy Reid's home as a "drug emporium" and called it a "family in crisis."

    The 62-year-old Los Angeles native, a father of five children, coached the Eagles from 1999 through 2012. He's served as the Chiefs' coach since 2013.

    Kansas City will attempt to win its second straight Super Bowl title Sunday night against the Bucs.

