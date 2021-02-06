UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

A clash of proven heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov headlines UFC Vegas 18 from the UFC's Apex Facility on ESPN+.

Overeem has been a mainstay in the upper echelon of the division for years and comes into the bout on a two-fight win streak. Victories over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris have shown the 40-year-old is still among the best fighters among the Goliaths of the sport.

Volkov comes into the bout with a TKO win over Harris of his own after getting grappled to death by Curtis Blaydes. This will be another opportunity to prove that he has improved since the loss to Blaydes.

Also on the card is an important bantamweight fight as Cory Sandhagen looks to build his first winning streak since losing to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250. He will try to follow up a TKO win over Marlon Moraes with a win over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Here's a look at the schedule and a closer look at the biggest fights on the card.