    Dodgers' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Reported Trevor Bauer Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer reacts to umpire Tim Timmons for a call on his pitch in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The call would result in a strikeout. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their chances of a repeat Friday with the reported addition of Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to their starting rotation. 

    According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Bauer's getting a three-year, $102 million contract with a record-setting $45 million salary for 2022. The deal includes opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons.

    Here's a look at the Dodgers' updated star-studded rotation:

    • Walker Buehler
    • Clayton Kershaw
    • Trevor Bauer
    • Julio Urias
    • David Price

    The blockbuster signing also brings L.A.'s projected payroll to an MLB-high $194.8 million for 2021, per Spotrac.

    Bauer was terrific for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He posted a microscopic 1.73 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings across 11 starts to take home the NL Cy Young Award.

    If he can come anywhere close to that form after joining L.A., and David Price can make a seamless transition back to the mound after opting out of last season, the Dodgers' rotation has seemingly unlimited potential and could be one of the best in MLB history.

    Add in a lineup with eight position players who could all hit upwards of 20 home runs and a solid bullpen, and Los Angeles should be viewed as the clear favorite heading into the 2021 campaign.

    Meanwhile, Bauer decided to sign a multiyear contract but the opt-out years give him the freedom he's always said he'd desire when signing with a team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I do intend to sign one-year contracts my entire career," Bauer told reporters in 2019. "I'm not against signing with the same team by any means, but the reasoning behind that is I want to be on a contender."

    The Dodgers feature the most complete roster in baseball and nearly unmatched financial flexibility, so there probably won't be a reason for him to opt out after one year, but he retained the option.

    His signing also puts pressure on MLB's other contenders to keep adding to their own rosters as they look to keep pace with the defending champs.

    Related

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰

      Dodgers are huge favorites, and only the Yankees are close. Tap for full odds 📲 (@DraftKings)

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers Land Trevor Bauer 🚨

      NL Cy Young winner has agreed to reported 3-yr, $102M deal with Dodgers instead of Mets

      Dodgers Land Trevor Bauer 🚨
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Land Trevor Bauer 🚨

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer Teased NYM, LAD Fans 😏

      Free agent Trevor Bauer was giving away Dodgers and Mets signed hats online, but then his website crashed

      Bauer Teased NYM, LAD Fans 😏
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Teased NYM, LAD Fans 😏

      Marty Fenn
      via ClutchPoints

      Luhnow's Lawsuit Against Astros Dismissed with Prejudice

      Luhnow's Lawsuit Against Astros Dismissed with Prejudice
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Luhnow's Lawsuit Against Astros Dismissed with Prejudice

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report