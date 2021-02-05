Dodgers' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Reported Trevor Bauer Contract

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their chances of a repeat Friday with the reported addition of Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to their starting rotation.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Bauer's getting a three-year, $102 million contract with a record-setting $45 million salary for 2022. The deal includes opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons.

Here's a look at the Dodgers' updated star-studded rotation:

Walker Buehler

Clayton Kershaw

Trevor Bauer

Julio Urias

David Price

The blockbuster signing also brings L.A.'s projected payroll to an MLB-high $194.8 million for 2021, per Spotrac.

Bauer was terrific for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He posted a microscopic 1.73 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings across 11 starts to take home the NL Cy Young Award.

If he can come anywhere close to that form after joining L.A., and David Price can make a seamless transition back to the mound after opting out of last season, the Dodgers' rotation has seemingly unlimited potential and could be one of the best in MLB history.

Add in a lineup with eight position players who could all hit upwards of 20 home runs and a solid bullpen, and Los Angeles should be viewed as the clear favorite heading into the 2021 campaign.

Meanwhile, Bauer decided to sign a multiyear contract but the opt-out years give him the freedom he's always said he'd desire when signing with a team.

"I do intend to sign one-year contracts my entire career," Bauer told reporters in 2019. "I'm not against signing with the same team by any means, but the reasoning behind that is I want to be on a contender."

The Dodgers feature the most complete roster in baseball and nearly unmatched financial flexibility, so there probably won't be a reason for him to opt out after one year, but he retained the option.

His signing also puts pressure on MLB's other contenders to keep adding to their own rosters as they look to keep pace with the defending champs.