2021 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Every Team Ahead of Super Bowl

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

For 30 NFL teams, the 2020 season has already not gone according to plan.

Once the final buzzer sounds during Sunday's Super Bowl LV, the group will grow to 31.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in the championship hunt, which underscores the need for roster reinforcements on all other clubs. Luckily, help is on the way by way of the 2021 NFL draft, which is slated to run from April 29 through May 1.

With most football franchises focused on the offseason, that's where we will shift our attention for a trade-free mock first round and a breakdown of three of the best defensive prospects in the class.