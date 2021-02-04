    The Weeknd Says He Won't Have Any Special Guests for Super Bowl 55 Halftime Show

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021

    FILE - The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    The Super Bowl Halftime Show has become as notable for the act being billed as who the announced performers bring out on stage with them.  

    The Weeknd will be going in a different direction in Tampa Bay this year. 

    The Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, told NFL Network's Kay Adams it'll be just him alone on the stage this weekend. Just don't let that fool you into thinking the show won't feature plenty of flair. 

    Tesfaye previously told Billboard's Katie Bain he put up $7 million of his own money to enhance his performance and make the halftime show an unforgettable set.

    “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience," Tesfaye said. "We want to do that with the Super Bowl."

    He's going all-out to make sure that's the case. It'll just be him on that stage all by himself either way. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆

      Our expert consensus honors for the 2020 season

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

      NFL commissioner talks COVID-19, minority coaches, more at SB 55 press conference

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Mattress Mack just put down nearly $3.5M on the Bucs (+3.5) with DraftKings

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱
      NFL logo
      NFL

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Peyton Manning Came 'Close' to Accepting Broadcasting Job

      Peyton Manning Came 'Close' to Accepting Broadcasting Job
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peyton Manning Came 'Close' to Accepting Broadcasting Job

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report