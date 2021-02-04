The Weeknd Says He Won't Have Any Special Guests for Super Bowl 55 Halftime Show

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has become as notable for the act being billed as who the announced performers bring out on stage with them.

The Weeknd will be going in a different direction in Tampa Bay this year.

The Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, told NFL Network's Kay Adams it'll be just him alone on the stage this weekend. Just don't let that fool you into thinking the show won't feature plenty of flair.

Tesfaye previously told Billboard's Katie Bain he put up $7 million of his own money to enhance his performance and make the halftime show an unforgettable set.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience," Tesfaye said. "We want to do that with the Super Bowl."



He's going all-out to make sure that's the case. It'll just be him on that stage all by himself either way.