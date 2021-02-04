Bettor Wins $90K After Making $5 Bet on College Basketball Parlay

Wayne Parry/Associated Press

Gambling may be legal in an increasing number of states, but it feels illegal for someone to be this lucky.

One bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook recently turned a $5 parlay into a jaw-dropping payout of more than $90,000:

Eight bets (and part of a ninth) on the slip are shown, but it's unclear how many teams went into the lucky bettor's parlay. FanDuel Sportsbook limits parlays to 16 teams.

With astronomical odds like that, it's likely this unnamed bettor used all or most of those slots.

Truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment we can all stare at for the next 10 minutes with extreme jealousy.

