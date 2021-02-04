    Bettor Wins $90K After Making $5 Bet on College Basketball Parlay

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    This July 14, 2018 file photo shows workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., preparing to take bets moments before it opened. FanDuel on Nov. 30 paid off on bets customers made on Alabama to win the national college football championship a month before the game is played. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
    Wayne Parry/Associated Press

    Gambling may be legal in an increasing number of states, but it feels illegal for someone to be this lucky.  

    One bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook recently turned a $5 parlay into a jaw-dropping payout of more than $90,000:

    Eight bets (and part of a ninth) on the slip are shown, but it's unclear how many teams went into the lucky bettor's parlay. FanDuel Sportsbook limits parlays to 16 teams.

    With astronomical odds like that, it's likely this unnamed bettor used all or most of those slots.

    Truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment we can all stare at for the next 10 minutes with extreme jealousy. 

       

    Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.

