    Trevor Bauer, Dodgers Agree to Contract Amid Mets Rumors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021
    FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a double header against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Trevor Bauer's agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds' $18.9 million qualifying offer. The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers hit another home run by reportedly landing the top pitcher in free agency, agreeing to a deal with Trevor Bauer, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman

    Bauer confirmed the news on YouTube:

    MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported the details:

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Mets offered more money to lure Bauer to Queens, but the pitcher opted to return to his native Southern California instead. 

    The signing comes less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are expected to report to spring training. Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, confirmed on Thursday the reigning National League Cy Young winner was down to his final two teams, with many around baseball believing them to be the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

    One year after posting a 1.73 ERA and 0.795 WHIP with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings, the righty becomes one of the highest-paid starters in baseball.

    The NL West has been a two-team arms race between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres all offseason. The Dodgers just unquestionably took the lead. 

    Bauer not only joins the reigning World Series champions but also helps establish arguably the best starting rotation in baseball alongside Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, David Price and Julio Urias—to say nothing of top prospects Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.

    Kershaw, Price and Bauer have already combined for five Cy Young awards. 

    That should give Los Angeles a boost when it comes to matching up against the Padres' rotation of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Dinelson Lamet, Chris Paddack, Joe Musgrove and Mike Clevinger.

    The Dodgers were already expected to enter the 2021 season with the highest payroll in MLB at $194.8 million. Bauer's deal will only add to that total.

    But this signing also helps keep Bauer out of the hands of a league rival in the Mets, who head back to the drawing board as they look to fill out their rotation. 

