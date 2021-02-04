    No. 2 Baylor's Games vs. TCU, Oklahoma Postponed Due to Big 12 Protocols

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Baylor coach Scott Drew, right, argues a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew announced the team's next two games (Feb. 6 vs. TCU, Feb. 10 at Oklahoma) have been postponed because of the Big 12's interruption guidelines.

    The No. 2 Bears have reeled off a school-record-tying 17 straight wins to begin the 2020-21 campaign. Baylor, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 25 Drake are the only remaining undefeated teams in the nation. 

    The Bears have had seven games either postponed or canceled this season, including a nonconference showdown against Gonzaga. College basketball has been overrun with cancellations and postponements during the 2020-21 season as schools struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Baylor has navigated the chaos brilliantly, thanks to a cabal of veteran guards who have the Bears looking like a national championship favorite. Jared Butler leads the team with 17.0 points per game and is one of four Bears players averaging double figures (MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler being the others).

    Baylor does not disclose whether players test positive because of student privacy rules.

    The Bears' next scheduled game is Feb. 13 against Texas Tech. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Baylor Basketball on Pause; TCU and Oklahoma Games Delayed

      Baylor Basketball on Pause; TCU and Oklahoma Games Delayed
      Baylor Basketball logo
      Baylor Basketball

      Baylor Basketball on Pause; TCU and Oklahoma Games Delayed

      Our Daily Bears
      via Our Daily Bears

      Two Baylor basketball games postponed

      Two Baylor basketball games postponed
      Baylor Basketball logo
      Baylor Basketball

      Two Baylor basketball games postponed

      BearsIllustrated.com
      via BearsIllustrated.com

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games

      Bears postpone next two games in accordance with the Big 12's interruption guidelines

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Athletes May Receive NIL Rights

      Bill stopping NCAA from restricting athletes' NIL rights introduced in Congress

      Athletes May Receive NIL Rights
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Athletes May Receive NIL Rights

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report