No. 2 Baylor's Games vs. TCU, Oklahoma Postponed Due to Big 12 Protocols

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew announced the team's next two games (Feb. 6 vs. TCU, Feb. 10 at Oklahoma) have been postponed because of the Big 12's interruption guidelines.

The No. 2 Bears have reeled off a school-record-tying 17 straight wins to begin the 2020-21 campaign. Baylor, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 25 Drake are the only remaining undefeated teams in the nation.

The Bears have had seven games either postponed or canceled this season, including a nonconference showdown against Gonzaga. College basketball has been overrun with cancellations and postponements during the 2020-21 season as schools struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor has navigated the chaos brilliantly, thanks to a cabal of veteran guards who have the Bears looking like a national championship favorite. Jared Butler leads the team with 17.0 points per game and is one of four Bears players averaging double figures (MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler being the others).

Baylor does not disclose whether players test positive because of student privacy rules.

The Bears' next scheduled game is Feb. 13 against Texas Tech.