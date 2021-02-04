Edge Shoots on WWE Royal Rumble Win, Christian's Return, WrestleMania and More

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Almost a decade removed from relinquishing the World Heavyweight Championship and retiring from the ring, Edge is determined to reclaim his former glory and grace the main event of WrestleMania once again.

By virtue of his victory at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, he is officially one step closer to making that dream a reality.

His journey back to the top started a year ago when he made his triumphant return in the men's Rumble match after nine years away after a career-ending neck injury.

His rivalry with Randy Orton carried WWE programming for the first six months of 2020, but a torn triceps suffered at Backlash in June sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

It would have been easy for him to make a shock return at the Rumble for the second year in a row, but WWE was wise to announce his participation in the bout ahead of time.

That way, he could make his intentions known of wanting to regain what he never lost when he was forced to retire in 2011. The simple-yet-strong story was enough of a reason for him to win the men's Rumble and kick off what is bound to be an exciting road to WrestleMania 37.

Fresh off Sunday's victory, Edge took the time to chat with Bleacher Report about punching his ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows, reuniting with Christian, what intrigues him about facing either Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns, and more.

