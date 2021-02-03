    Eagles' Jalen Hurts Donates $30K for Home to Family with Child with Cancer

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts donated $30,000 to a family with a seven-year-old child who has cancer, helping them to buy a new home.

    The family, which has four other children, was living in a two-bedroom trailer:

    "I'm happy they're happy," Hurts said of the opportunity to donate the money to the family. "I'm just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward. It was a good day. Today was a great day."

    Hurts, 22, just completed his rookie season with the Eagles, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 354 yards and three more scores.

    Related

      Watson Isn’t Prioritizing Jets

      Texans QB doesn’t have NY at top of list and would welcome a trade to several teams, contrary to prior reports (SNY)

      Watson Isn’t Prioritizing Jets
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Isn’t Prioritizing Jets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Landing Spots for Derek Carr

      @KKnox came up with 5 trades that would put Raiders QB in a new home next season 📝

      Potential Landing Spots for Derek Carr
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Landing Spots for Derek Carr

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City After Tom Brady If Bucs Win

      Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City After Tom Brady If Bucs Win
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City After Tom Brady If Bucs Win

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      FBI Says No Credible Threats to Super Bowl Amid White Supremacy Concerns

      FBI Says No Credible Threats to Super Bowl Amid White Supremacy Concerns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FBI Says No Credible Threats to Super Bowl Amid White Supremacy Concerns

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report