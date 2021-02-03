Eagles' Jalen Hurts Donates $30K for Home to Family with Child with Cancer

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts donated $30,000 to a family with a seven-year-old child who has cancer, helping them to buy a new home.

The family, which has four other children, was living in a two-bedroom trailer:

"I'm happy they're happy," Hurts said of the opportunity to donate the money to the family. "I'm just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward. It was a good day. Today was a great day."

Hurts, 22, just completed his rookie season with the Eagles, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 354 yards and three more scores.