    Fred Goldman Says O.J. Simpson Has Only Paid $133K in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday. (Ethan Miller via AP, Pool, File)
    Ethan Miller/Associated Press

    Fred Goldman, who is the father of Ron Goldman, said O.J. Simpson has paid just $132,849.53 of the tens of millions of dollars he owes the Goldman family.

    TMZ Sports reported the news, citing court documents Goldman filed in Nevada with the hope of collecting more money from the former NFL running back.

    While Simpson was acquitted in 1995 following a lengthy trial when he was a murder suspect for the killing of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the Goldman family two years later.

    The TMZ report suggested that total could be more than $70 million now when factoring in interest.

    Simpson served nine years in prison for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery and was released in October 2017.

    Fred Goldman said Simpson has started making money again from signing autographs since he was released from prison and suggested the former football player should be giving some of the proceeds to the Goldman family to help satisfy what is owed.

