    Keyontae Johnson's Medical Emergency Not Related to COVID-19; Out for Season

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
    Matt Stamey/Associated Press

    The family of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson announced Wednesday that the player's medical emergency was not related to COVID-19.

    The announcement came as the result of a "unanimous conclusion of all experts." 

    Johnson collapsed in the middle of his team's game against Florida State in early December. He spent more than a week in the hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma before eventually being released.

    Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported Johnson was diagnosed with a heart inflammation known as myocarditis, which has been linked to COVID-19. However, the family confirmed Wednesday it was unrelated to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    "Our hope is that the experts' conclusion that this instance is not COVID-related will bring some peace of mind."

    The family also confirmed he will not play the rest of the season, instead spending the time "being the best coach and teammate he can be."

    Johnson rejoined the Gators last month but only in a supportive role off the court.

    "He's obviously empowered because of his leadership qualities, his experience, his intelligence level," head coach Mike White said, per Mark Long of the Associated Press (via the Orlando Sentinel). "His words hold a lot of weight with these guys, as they should."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Gators postponed several games initially after Johnson's medical emergency but returned to the court for conference play and are now 6-3 in the SEC.

    The junior remains the team's leading scorer with an average of 16.0 points in four games.

    Related

      Keyontae Johnson Out for Season

      Johnson's family released a statement detailing the Florida basketball star's medical emergency was not COVID-related

      Keyontae Johnson Out for Season
      Florida Gators Basketball logo
      Florida Gators Basketball

      Keyontae Johnson Out for Season

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Florida basketball cracks the top 25 in CBS Sports rankings

      Florida basketball cracks the top 25 in CBS Sports rankings
      Florida Gators Basketball logo
      Florida Gators Basketball

      Florida basketball cracks the top 25 in CBS Sports rankings

      Tyler Nettuno
      via Gators Wire

      Getting closer to seeing the updated Florida offense as they ready for Gamecocks

      Getting closer to seeing the updated Florida offense as they ready for Gamecocks
      Florida Gators Basketball logo
      Florida Gators Basketball

      Getting closer to seeing the updated Florida offense as they ready for Gamecocks

      Swamp247
      via Swamp247

      Fun facts for Florida and South Carolina's men's basketball matchup

      Fun facts for Florida and South Carolina's men's basketball matchup
      Florida Gators Basketball logo
      Florida Gators Basketball

      Fun facts for Florida and South Carolina's men's basketball matchup

      Adam Dubbin
      via Gators Wire