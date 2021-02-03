Keyontae Johnson's Medical Emergency Not Related to COVID-19; Out for Season

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The family of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson announced Wednesday that the player's medical emergency was not related to COVID-19.

The announcement came as the result of a "unanimous conclusion of all experts."

Johnson collapsed in the middle of his team's game against Florida State in early December. He spent more than a week in the hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma before eventually being released.

Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported Johnson was diagnosed with a heart inflammation known as myocarditis, which has been linked to COVID-19. However, the family confirmed Wednesday it was unrelated to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Our hope is that the experts' conclusion that this instance is not COVID-related will bring some peace of mind."

The family also confirmed he will not play the rest of the season, instead spending the time "being the best coach and teammate he can be."

Johnson rejoined the Gators last month but only in a supportive role off the court.

"He's obviously empowered because of his leadership qualities, his experience, his intelligence level," head coach Mike White said, per Mark Long of the Associated Press (via the Orlando Sentinel). "His words hold a lot of weight with these guys, as they should."

The Gators postponed several games initially after Johnson's medical emergency but returned to the court for conference play and are now 6-3 in the SEC.

The junior remains the team's leading scorer with an average of 16.0 points in four games.