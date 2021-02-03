Former NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer in Hospice Due to Alzheimers Complications

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been transferred to a hospice care facility because of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

In a statement issued by the Schottenheimer family, Marty is listed in stable condition after being transferred to a facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Jan. 30:

Schottenheimer announced in October 2016 that he had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease five years earlier.

"He’s in the best of health, [but] sometimes he just doesn’t remember everything," his wife Pat said at the time. "He functions extremely well, plays golf several times a week. He’s got that memory lag where he’ll ask you the same question three or four times."

Schottenheimer took part in a 30th anniversary celebration of the 1986 Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium during a game against the New York Jets.

His son, Brian Schotteneheimer, is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator after spending the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Marty spent 31 seasons as an NFL coach from 1975-2006. He got his start as a linebackers coach for the New York Giants. The Browns hired him as their head coach midway through the 1984 season after Sam Rutigliano was fired.

Schottenheimer also coached the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and San Diego Chargers. He went 200-126-1 overall with 13 playoff appearances and eight division titles.