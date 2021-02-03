Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Box Score and Stats Predictions

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

It feels like this Super Bowl is bound to produce some fireworks.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having combined for 60 points and 877 yards of total offense in their two playoff victories. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has scored 30 or more points in all three of their wins en route to Super Bowl LV.

Of course, there were plenty of fireworks the first time these two teams met. Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill burned the Bucs for 13 catches to the tune of 269 yards and three scores, including over 200 yards and two scores in the first half alone. Tampa Bay nearly rallied from a pair of 17-point deficits but ultimately came up just short 27-24.

So, what will the rematch have in store? The Chiefs have been rolling along nicely but will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher. Can Tom Brady and the offense put up points early and rely on Shaquil Barrett and the rest of Tampa Bay's front seven to repeat its performance from the NFC Championship Game, where Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times? Or Will Patrick Mahomes and the quick-strike Chiefs offense be too much for the Bucs to handle?

The answers to all these questions will be provided in short order.

Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Super Bowl 55 Box Score Predictions

Patrick Mahomes: 29-of-42, 347 yards, 3 TD

Tom Brady: 26-of-40, 288 yards, 3 TD

Leonard Fournette: 13 carries, 57 yards, TD

Darrel Williams: 11 carries, 42 yards, TD

Tyreek Hill: 8 catches, 124 yards, TD

Travis Kelce: 13 catches, 141 yards, 2 TD

Mike Evans: 6 catches, 80 yards, TD

Chris Godwin: 8 catches, 92 yards, TD

The Outcome

Kansas City 34, Tampa Bay 31

Eric Fisher's absence makes this game that much more interesting.

The Green Bay Packers were missing starting left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz during the NFC Championship Game. Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul ate as a result, racking up five sacks.

All five of Tampa Bay's sacks came on four-man rushes during that contest, and considering how prolific Mahomes has been against the blitz, the front four will need to have similar success against Kansas City. The absence of Fisher and Schwartz might allow Barrett and Pierre-Paul to exploit his one-on-one matchup.

However, there are some pretty distinct differences between Green Bay's passing game and Kansas City's offense. Those differences mostly come in the form of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, two complementary options who routinely create separation.

Kelce excels in the seams and getting chunk yardage on drags, with Hill having the ability to take the top off the defense. If the Bucs zero in on Hill and consistently have safety help over the top, Kelce should get more single coverage against linebackers, which are usually winnable matchups for him.

Considering the success both Kelce and Hill have had in these playoffs—not to mention what the star duo did to the Bucs in Week 12—it would hardly be a surprise to see Kansas City's top pass-catching options put up big numbers. The Chiefs might not have much success running the ball against a stout Bucs front seven, and thus figure to air it out quite often

Kansas City's offense can be unrelenting, but Tampa Bay's own passing attack is also capable of putting up points in a hurry, as well. Tom Brady was dominant against the Packers in the first half, but made some rather unsavory throwing errors in the final 30 minutes.

Playing back in Tampa should help Brady, who has had a hard time finding the mark in these playoffs. It would also be beneficial for the Bucs to establish the run and control clock, but it is more likely they will have to throw the ball quite a bit in order to keep pace with the Chiefs.

It is always hard to bet against Brady in a big game. But Kansas City's offense has found a rhythm, and Mahomes is playing at another level. His escapability, vision and arm talent will make all the difference as the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls for the firsr time since Brady and the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.