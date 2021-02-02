No. 2 Baylor Stays Undefeated with 83-69 Win at No. 6 Texas in Big 12 Action

Eric Gay/Associated Press

No. 2 Baylor kept its undefeated streak alive and continued to separate itself from the rest of the Big 12 by knocking off No. 6 Texas, 83-69, at the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday.

The in-state rivalry gave the Bears (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) their fourth victory over a ranked team this season after previously defeating No. 5 Illinois, No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 9 Kansas. Tuesday's win may prove to be a season-defining victory for a program whose best win to date came against the Illini back on Dec. 2.

With Illinois having since dropped to No. 12 in the rankings, the Texas game took on greater meaning.

Baylor handled the pressure with ease and built itself a 3.5-game lead for first place in the conference with eight games to play.

Notable Performers

Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor Bears: 27 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, 5 three-pointers

Jared Butler, G, Baylor Bears: 21 points, 4 steals, 3 assists

Andrew Jones, G, Texas Longhorns: 25 points (career-high), 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Jericho Sims, F, Texas Longhorns: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

What's Next

The Longhorns are back in action on Saturday when they visit Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Baylor will return home for a Saturday matchup with TCU at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

