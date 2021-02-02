    No. 2 Baylor Stays Undefeated with 83-69 Win at No. 6 Texas in Big 12 Action

    Blake Schuster
Senior Analyst II
February 3, 2021

    Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates a score against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    No. 2 Baylor kept its undefeated streak alive and continued to separate itself from the rest of the Big 12 by knocking off No. 6 Texas, 83-69, at the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday.

    The in-state rivalry gave the Bears (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) their fourth victory over a ranked team this season after previously defeating No. 5 Illinois, No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 9 Kansas. Tuesday's win may prove to be a season-defining victory for a program whose best win to date came against the Illini back on Dec. 2.

    With Illinois having since dropped to No. 12 in the rankings, the Texas game took on greater meaning.

    Baylor handled the pressure with ease and built itself a 3.5-game lead for first place in the conference with eight games to play. 

    Notable Performers

    Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor Bears: 27 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, 5 three-pointers

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jared Butler, G, Baylor Bears: 21 points, 4 steals, 3 assists

    Andrew Jones, G, Texas Longhorns: 25 points (career-high), 5 rebounds, 3 assists

    Jericho Sims, F, Texas Longhorns: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist           

    What's Next

    The Longhorns are back in action on Saturday when they visit Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Baylor will return home for a Saturday matchup with TCU at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

