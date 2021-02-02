Report: Former Cowboys Assistant Kris Richard Joins Saints as Secondary Coach

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly set to hire Kris Richard as their new secondary coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the former Dallas Cowboys assistant and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator will be joining Sean Payton's staff. Aaron Glenn, the Saints' former defensive backs coach, will be the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator under former New Orleans assistant Dan Campbell.

Richard, 42, was out of football during the 2020 season after Dallas chose not to retain him when it fired head coach Jason Garrett. He served as the team's defensive play-caller in 2018 and 2019 after a three-year stint as the Seahawks defensive coordinator.

The former NFL defensive back began his coaching career under Pete Carroll at USC before joining the Seahawks head coach in Seattle and moving his way up the coaching ranks.

Despite not latching on with a new team in 2020, Richard discussed defensive coordinator openings with the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.