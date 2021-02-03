Spotlighting the NBA's Best Defenders

1 of 6

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With analysis of NBA defense being such an inexact science, it's difficult (probably impossible) to narrow any list down to an objective top five, 10 or whatever number you choose. That means plenty of defenders worthy of a few paragraphs get left out. A few of those can be found below (and you surely have more in mind).

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo isn't just a solid rim protector who can anchor a defense from the paint. He also has the athleticism to hang with guards and wings when switched onto the perimeter. For his career, he's averaged 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per 75 possessions.

Ben Simmons

Last year's fourth-place finisher in Defensive Player of the Year voting, Ben Simmons' calling card on this end of the floor is versatility. He's 6'10" and has the lateral quickness of a guard, which makes him one of the most switchable players in the league.

Joel Embiid

The only argument against including Simmons on this slide might be the amount of time he's spent playing alongside Joel Embiid. It's tough to pull apart who's most responsible for the Philadelphia 76ers' defensive successes, but on-off data can help.

During their time together, the Sixers have allowed 111.1 points per 100 possessions with Simmons on the floor and Embiid off, compared to 105.4 with Embiid on the floor and Simmons off.

Draymond Green

He's not quite the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate he once was, but Draymond still moves the needle for the Golden State Warriors. He's still more trustworthy than most 4s on a switch, and Golden State has allowed 3.1 fewer points per 100 possessions when he's been on the floor in the post-Kevin Durant era.

Matisse Thybulle

Here we have yet another Sixer. Matisse Thybulle gets an honorable mention largely because of his absurd counting stats. It's only his second season, but no one in league history matches his averages for steals (2.8) and blocks (1.4) per 75 possessions.

And these aren't just empty-calorie stats. Philadelphia's defense is comfortably better when he plays.

Royce O'Neale

Rudy Gobert understandably gets most of the credit for the Utah Jazz having the league's best defense over the last five seasons, but Royce O'Neale certainly deserves a shoutout.

Often tasked with defending the opposition's primary guard or wing scorer, O'Neale is one of the game's best at staying in front of difficult assignments.

Marcus Smart

One of the ultimate "does all the little things" players in the NBA, Marcus Smart is tied for third in the NBA in steals per 75 possessions over the course of his career. And like O'Neale, he's typically tasked with defending the opposition's biggest perimeter threat.

De'Anthony Melton

This is only De'Anthony Melton's third NBA season, but he's already proved to be a game-changing perimeter defender. During his season and change with the Memphis Grizzlies, his team has allowed 5.1 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. And he's one of the game's very best at collecting steals.