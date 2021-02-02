Report: NBA, NBPA 'Progressing Toward' All-Star Game, Skills Events for March 7

David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA and NBPA are reportedly "progressing toward" agreeing to hold the 2020-21 NBA All-Star Game on March 7.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the game would be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and feature the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format.

Rather than holding an All-Star Weekend like normal, the NBA would make it a one-night event, including the All-Star Game and skills competitions, should the agreement happen.

Original plans called for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game to be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Feb. 14. Events also would have been held on Feb. 12 and 13, including the Rising Stars Challenge and skills competitions.

The league announced in November that the planned iteration of the All-Star Game would not happen in 2021 and that Indianapolis would instead host in 2024.

Had the 2021 event been canceled, it would have marked the first NBA season without an All-Star Game since the lockout-shortened campaign of 1998-1999. Aside from that, an All-Star Game has occurred every year since 1951.

Over the past three seasons, the event has strayed from the traditional East vs. West format in favor of a fantasy draft, with the two leading vote-getters serving as captains.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Teams led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry faced off in 2018, followed by LeBron vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo in both 2019 and 2020.

LeBron and Giannis could serve as the leaders of their respective teams again in 2021 since they play in opposing conferences.

It has not been reported whether any fans will be permitted to attend the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, although a handful of teams have allowed limited attendance this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta Hawks are among the teams to allow fans, so fans at the All-Star Game in Atlanta remain a possibility.