Predicting WrestleMania 37 Match Card After WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view officially put WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 in Tampa, Florida.

The show featured only one title change, with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler regaining the Women's Tag Team Championships from Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

We also saw Bianca Belair and Edge win the women's and men's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, to earn title shots on The Grandest Stage of Them All. But neither has declared which champion they will challenge yet.

Drew McIntyre is still the WWE champion and Roman Reigns still has a vice-like grip on the universal belt. Unless the company changes plans suddenly, they will likely be the titleholders when 'Mania rolls around.

While some matchups remain up in the air, there are several bouts we can assume will happen based on recent storylines. Let's make some early predictions about what this year's WrestleMania card will look like.