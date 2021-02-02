Predicting WrestleMania 37 Match Card After WWE Royal Rumble 2021February 2, 2021
Predicting WrestleMania 37 Match Card After WWE Royal Rumble 2021
Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view officially put WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 in Tampa, Florida.
The show featured only one title change, with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler regaining the Women's Tag Team Championships from Asuka and Charlotte Flair.
We also saw Bianca Belair and Edge win the women's and men's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, to earn title shots on The Grandest Stage of Them All. But neither has declared which champion they will challenge yet.
Drew McIntyre is still the WWE champion and Roman Reigns still has a vice-like grip on the universal belt. Unless the company changes plans suddenly, they will likely be the titleholders when 'Mania rolls around.
While some matchups remain up in the air, there are several bouts we can assume will happen based on recent storylines. Let's make some early predictions about what this year's WrestleMania card will look like.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan
Jax and Baszler won back the women's tag titles at the Royal Rumble on Sunday while Naomi and Lana earned the right to be their next challengers on Raw, so it looks like WWE may be moving on from the feud with Asuka and Charlotte.
Naomi and Lana are not going to be long-term rivals for the champions. This feels like a one-off feud to give Jax and Baszler a successful title defense before another team steps up.
The Riott Squad is the only team that makes sense to challenge for the belts at WrestleMania 37. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have the skill to put on a good match and have been overlooked for far too long.
Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose need more time as a duo before they win the titles. Not only do Riott and Morgan need this opportunity, but they also have to win the championships and lead the division as the most tenured team on the roster.
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has won the right to challenge the Raw or SmackDown women's champion at WrestleMania, but The EST of WWE shouldn't have to think too hard about who to pick.
Sasha Banks is at the top of her game right now and has been having a great run as the SmackDown women's champ. She has bested Bayley and Carmella in recent months and put on some great matches while doing it.
Not only would Banks vs. Belair be a better combo than Belair vs. Asuka, but The Boss is also the better choice to put The EST over if WWE decides to put the title on her.
Asuka hasn't been booked well at all recently. She has looked weak in her singles feud with Alexa Bliss and played second fiddle to Charlotte during their reign as women's tag team champions. She needs to be built back up before WWE has her lose the Raw women's title.
Banks vs. Belair is one of the money matches that will get people excited for WrestleMania 37.
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Lacey Evans
Asuka needs a new rival, Charlotte and Lacey Evans don't have a feud that deserves its own spot on the card, and Rhea Ripley needs a WrestleMania match.
All of these problems can be solved with one Fatal 4-Way contest.
WWE has a little over two months to plan this out. Asuka and Ripley can begin their own feud while Charlotte and Evans keep their current storyline going with clashes at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane.
WrestleMania is all about doing things in the biggest way possible. Even if this exact combination doesn't happen, we will see some kind of match involving The Queen, The Empress of Tomorrow and Ripley.
Besides, The Nightmare needs to avenge her NXT Women's Championship loss to Charlotte at WrestleMania 36. This allows her to do that and challenge Asuka at the same time.
Ric Flair also expressed a desire to lead Evans to her first title during this week's episode of Raw Talk.
WWE can kill several birds with one stone by booking this Fatal 4-Way.
Roman Reigns vs. Edge
Edge appeared on this week's Raw and teased challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at WrestleMania, but that feels like a red herring.
The real reason The Rated-R Superstar was on the show was to have his final match with Randy Orton. The 2021 men's Rumble winner was known as one of the biggest stars on SmackDown for years, and it would be ideal for him to return for one last shot at glory.
Roman Reigns is at his very best on the blue brand currently and will not take kindly to an aging legend returning in an attempt to take the title he holds so dear from him. The storyline writes itself.
The battle of Spears would be epic, but it's the storyline leading to the match that would sell this feud. This feels like one of the only sure bets for WrestleMania 37 at this point, but anything can still happen.
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
After spending the last few months getting close to McIntyre, Sheamus turned on him this week and threw down a challenge for a WWE title match, which an emotional champion later accepted.
Their friendship has been well-documented in WWE, so this is a feud that is about more than just gold. They are going from best friends to bitter rivals.
They will likely end up facing each other at Elimination Chamber on February 21, but this isn't going to be a one-and-done storyline. These two will be fighting for a few months.
Sheamus and McIntyre will end up having one of the most competitive and brutal encounters at the PPV. And if WWE builds the storyline in a satisfying way, WrestleMania will be the perfect end for the feud.
After all, who wouldn't love to see two powerhouses beating each other senseless on The Grandest Stage of Them All?
Damian Priest and Bad Bunny vs. The Miz and John Morrison
Damian Priest had a good showing during the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday and picked up a win over The Miz in his first match on Raw. He's off to a solid start on the red brand.
WWE paired The Archer of Infamy with Bad Bunny for Monday's segments, and the rapper helped him by preventing The Miz from using his Money in the Bank briefcase as a weapon.
Bunny also got involved in Sunday's Rumble when he took out The A-Lister and John Morrison with a surprising crossbody from the top turnbuckle to the floor. It feels like WWE is setting him up for a celebrity match at WrestleMania 37.
Priest and Bad Bunny vs. The Miz and Morrison might not be everyone's ideal matchup, but WWE is always looking for ways to match celebrities with Superstars. This feels like a natural fit after what has already been established.
The six matches here would make up only part of the two-day event on April 10-11. What do you want to see at WrestleMania 37?