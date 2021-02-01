Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers: 'Is That a Trick Question? Absolutely' QB Will Stay

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers may not be sure about his future with the Green Bay Packers, but Matt LaFleur is.

The Packers head coach told reporters Monday that Rodgers will "absolutely" be back with the team in 2021.

"Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There's no doubt about it. You're talking about the guy who's going to win the MVP of the league. We're not in this position without him," LaFleur said.

Rodgers described his future as a "beautiful mystery" before the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times said on NFL Network on Sunday that the Packers were "adamant" they weren't trading Rodgers when the Rams contacted them about a potential deal. The Rams made a blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford instead.

Rodgers' future has been in question since the Packers used their first-round pick on Jordan Love last April. The irony of Rodgers' potentially being replaced in the same manner he replaced Brett Favre was clear, and many criticized Green Bay for not fortifying its roster with more win-now talent around the aging quarterback.

Of course, Rodgers responded with one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career. He threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns against five interceptions, setting a career high by completing 70.7 percent of his passes. His 121.5 quarterback rating was the second-best in NFL history behind only his 122.5 mark from 2011.

It appears the only way the Packers are moving on from Rodgers is if he formally tries to force his way out of Green Bay. However, he may simply be exerting MVP-level pressure on the organization to make more win-now moves this offseason than last.