    Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers: 'Is That a Trick Question? Absolutely' QB Will Stay

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021

    En foto del domingo 24 de enero del 2021, el quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers camina para salir del terreno de juego tras perder ante los Buccaneers en el duelo por el campeonato de la NFC. El martes 26 de enero del 2021 el quarterback aclara sus comentarios tras el partido, en una intervención en radio asegura que su futuro no depende completamente de él, pero que no habría motivo por el que no regresaría. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Aaron Rodgers may not be sure about his future with the Green Bay Packers, but Matt LaFleur is.

    The Packers head coach told reporters Monday that Rodgers will "absolutely" be back with the team in 2021.

    "Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There's no doubt about it. You're talking about the guy who's going to win the MVP of the league. We're not in this position without him," LaFleur said.

    Rodgers described his future as a "beautiful mystery" before the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times said on NFL Network on Sunday that the Packers were "adamant" they weren't trading Rodgers when the Rams contacted them about a potential deal. The Rams made a blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford instead.

    Rodgers' future has been in question since the Packers used their first-round pick on Jordan Love last April. The irony of Rodgers' potentially being replaced in the same manner he replaced Brett Favre was clear, and many criticized Green Bay for not fortifying its roster with more win-now talent around the aging quarterback.

    Of course, Rodgers responded with one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career. He threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns against five interceptions, setting a career high by completing 70.7 percent of his passes. His 121.5 quarterback rating was the second-best in NFL history behind only his 122.5 mark from 2011.

    It appears the only way the Packers are moving on from Rodgers is if he formally tries to force his way out of Green Bay. However, he may simply be exerting MVP-level pressure on the organization to make more win-now moves this offseason than last.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      SBLV: Opening Night Predictions and Schedule for Chiefs vs. Bcs

      SBLV: Opening Night Predictions and Schedule for Chiefs vs. Bcs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SBLV: Opening Night Predictions and Schedule for Chiefs vs. Bcs

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      LaFleur on Mike Pettine: It’s Time for New Leadership on Defense

      LaFleur on Mike Pettine: It’s Time for New Leadership on Defense
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      LaFleur on Mike Pettine: It’s Time for New Leadership on Defense

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl:

      One of the great matchups in sports history

      Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl:

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Tom Brady's Super Bowl Runs 🏆

      We went back and ranked all 10 of TB12's Super Bowl seasons. Check out our rankings and drop your takes in comments ⬇️

      Ranking Tom Brady's Super Bowl Runs 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ranking Tom Brady's Super Bowl Runs 🏆

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report