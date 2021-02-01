Fernando Tatis Jr. Cover, MLB the Show 21 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Fernando Tatis Jr. is already one of the most exciting players in the majors, and now he is on the cover of MLB The Show 21.

Tatis also made the announcement in a trailer Monday, which called him "The New Face of Baseball."

The game will be released April 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, a change after exclusively being available on PlayStation consoles in past years.

The San Diego Padres shortstop finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2020 after hitting 17 home runs with 11 stolen bases in 59 games during the shortened season, adding a .937 OPS.

The 22-year-old has also made headlines for excessive celebrations and hitting a grand slam on a 3-0 count when up by seven in the eighth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers.

"I've been asked to apologize for changing the game," Tatis said in the video. "Apparently, I've been breaking the unwritten rules of baseball. I'm sorry if things got too exciting and this isn't the game that you remember. But here's the thing: we're never going back."

Putting Tatis on the cover may appeal to the new generation of baseball fans.