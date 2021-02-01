    Fernando Tatis Jr. Cover, MLB the Show 21 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. fields a ground out by Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Fernando Tatis Jr. is already one of the most exciting players in the majors, and now he is on the cover of MLB The Show 21.

    Tatis also made the announcement in a trailer Monday, which called him "The New Face of Baseball."

    The game will be released April 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, a change after exclusively being available on PlayStation consoles in past years.

    The San Diego Padres shortstop finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2020 after hitting 17 home runs with 11 stolen bases in 59 games during the shortened season, adding a .937 OPS.

    The 22-year-old has also made headlines for excessive celebrations and hitting a grand slam on a 3-0 count when up by seven in the eighth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers.

    "I've been asked to apologize for changing the game," Tatis said in the video. "Apparently, I've been breaking the unwritten rules of baseball. I'm sorry if things got too exciting and this isn't the game that you remember. But here's the thing: we're never going back."

    Putting Tatis on the cover may appeal to the new generation of baseball fans.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. makes history on cover of MLB The Show 21

      Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. makes history on cover of MLB The Show 21
      San Diego Padres logo
      San Diego Padres

      Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. makes history on cover of MLB The Show 21

      Katherine Acquavella
      via CBSSports.com

      Cardinals' WS Odds Improve to +2000 with Trade for Arenado

      Cardinals' WS Odds Improve to +2000 with Trade for Arenado
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cardinals' WS Odds Improve to +2000 with Trade for Arenado

      Robert Duff
      via Sports Betting Dime

      Dustin Pedroia Retires

      Three-time World Series champ and 2008 MVP calls it a career after 14 seasons with the Red Sox

      Dustin Pedroia Retires
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dustin Pedroia Retires

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Fernando Tatis Jr. is your MLB The Show 21 cover athlete

      Fernando Tatis Jr. is your MLB The Show 21 cover athlete
      San Diego Padres logo
      San Diego Padres

      Fernando Tatis Jr. is your MLB The Show 21 cover athlete

      Gaslamp Ball
      via Gaslamp Ball