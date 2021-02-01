Patriots' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Patriots' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL OffseasonFebruary 1, 2021
The New England Patriots may have gone 7-9 this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 campaign, but that doesn't necessarily mean a rebuild is on the horizon for the franchise. It's quite possible the Pats will try to turn things around quickly and get back to the postseason in 2021.
Not only does New England own the No. 15 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, but it should have plenty of available cap space to improve its roster via free agency or trades. However, there are quite a few areas that the Patriots will likely need to address in order to get back to being a contending team.
On offense, New England needs to make a decision about who will be its quarterback moving forward, and it could use some playmakers to help put that quarterback in a position to succeed. On defense, the Patriots will likely add to their front seven so they can try to get back to having one of the best units in the NFL.
While it's not a given that the Pats will make any trades this offseason, they'll have the financial flexibility to do so if they want. Here's a look at three potential trade targets for New England.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
The Patriots won't be able to get the top quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft class, as Trevor Lawrence is going to be off the board by the time they're on the clock at No. 15. And there may not be many free-agent options, especially if Dak Prescott works out a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
So, perhaps New England could add a new franchise quarterback via trade. Deshaun Watson has made it known that he's unhappy with his current situation in Houston, and it almost seems like a sure thing he's going to be traded before the start of the 2021 season. And there will likely be quite a few teams in the mix.
But perhaps Watson will be enticed by the possibility of playing for head coach Bill Belichick and suiting up for the most successful franchise in the NFL over the past two decades. Of course, it could come down to whether the Pats have an offer that intrigues the Texans, who could have numerous ones to choose between.
John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that Houston would be aiming to get two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a pair of defensive players in return for Watson, "at the least."
One team said to be in the mix is the New York Jets. So, if the Patriots want to avoid having to play against Watson twice a season, they may want to get him on their side.
Watson is only 25, and he's performed at a high level over his first four NFL seasons. In 2020, he threw for a league-high 4,823 yards and posted career bests in touchdowns (33) and interceptions (seven). Wherever he goes, he's likely to keep having success. So New England may want to do what it takes to acquire him.
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Why not trade for a pair of Texans stars? Watson isn't the only Houston player who has been featured in recent trade rumors, as it appears that J.J. Watt could also be on his way to a new team. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that there's a "belief" among Texans players and coaches that Watt has played his final game for the team.
Like Watson, Watt would fill a hole on New England's roster, and he'd likely do so at a high level. Over his 10-year NFL career (all of which has been in Houston), Watt has been a five-time All-Pro selection and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner. In 2020, the 31-year-old had 52 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception while making 16 starts.
The Patriots were tied for 26th in the NFL with 24 sacks this past season, so they could certainly use a player such as Watt to help improve their pass rush. And not only can Watt force pressure himself, but he can draw double-teams from opposing offensive lines, helping to create opportunities for his teammates as well.
Is there a way the Patriots could land both Watson and Watt in the same deal? It appears likely that it would require a huge offer. And while both players could provide a boost to New England, perhaps it would rather acquire only one of the two and address the other need via the draft or free agency.
If the Patriots decide to pursue a Watt trade and are successful in landing him, their defense could take a big step forward next season and potentially get back to playing as well as it did in 2019.
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
This past season, the Patriots had no wide receivers with more than 729 receiving yards. They also had no wide receivers with more than two receiving touchdowns. So, they're likely going to want to add a few playmakers to help give their offense a chance to perform better in 2021.
Julio Jones could be one of the top receivers available on the trade market this offseason, as there have been rumors of the Falcons potentially being open to dealing the soon-to-be 32-year-old. Those materialized from comments made by Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, in which he indicated that no players on the team will be "off limits" in potential moves, including Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan.
Over his 11-year NFL career (all with the Falcons), Jones has consistently been one of the top receivers in the league. However, he was limited to nine games this past season because of injury, recording 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.
If the Falcons start looking more toward the future, it's possible they'll look to deal Jones. And if that's the case, the Patriots could look to add the top veteran playmaker, who would immediately give their quarterback (whomever that may be) a reliable top target to throw to next season.