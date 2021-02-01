Patriots' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The New England Patriots may have gone 7-9 this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 campaign, but that doesn't necessarily mean a rebuild is on the horizon for the franchise. It's quite possible the Pats will try to turn things around quickly and get back to the postseason in 2021.

Not only does New England own the No. 15 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, but it should have plenty of available cap space to improve its roster via free agency or trades. However, there are quite a few areas that the Patriots will likely need to address in order to get back to being a contending team.

On offense, New England needs to make a decision about who will be its quarterback moving forward, and it could use some playmakers to help put that quarterback in a position to succeed. On defense, the Patriots will likely add to their front seven so they can try to get back to having one of the best units in the NFL.

While it's not a given that the Pats will make any trades this offseason, they'll have the financial flexibility to do so if they want. Here's a look at three potential trade targets for New England.