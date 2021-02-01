Super Bowl Odds 2021 Moneyline, Prop Bet List, More for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill turned in the best single-game performance of his NFL career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Hill's 269-yard, three-touchdown outing at Raymond James Stadium should make him a popular selection on the Super Bowl 55 prop list.

In each of the last two games, Hill has recorded over 100 yards, which makes you think betting the over on his receiving yards prop may be one of the easiest decisions on February 7.

The more difficult prop bet decisions come at running back for both teams since carries were split between a few different players throughout the season.

Leonard Fournette has emerged as Tampa Bay's top rusher in the last few weeks, and that could make him the most trustworthy running back for prop bets.

Super Bowl 55 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56.5

Moneyline: Kansas City (-162; bet $162 to win $100); Tampa Bay (+143; bet $100 to win $143)

Prop Bets: The full list of prop bets can be found here.

Top Player Props

Tyreek Hill (Over/Under 92.5 Receiving Yards)

Hill and Travis Kelce have the two highest receiving yard props after they both posted 100-yard games against the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

The difference in those two performances was the lack of touchdowns from Hill, who has not found the end zone in his last three starts.

With that in mind, it may be smarter to play his receiving yard prop because Patrick Mahomes typically targets Hill at a high rate.

Hill earned 10 or more targets in half of his 18 games and in three of his last four appearances. He has caught 17 of his 21 postseason targets.

Kansas City's top wideout hauled in nine receptions on 16 targets for 105 yards in his team's Super Bowl 54 triumph.

That large number of targets led his reception prop to be set at 7.5, which may seem too risky for some to bet with other favorable numbers on the board.

Given his recent history against Tampa Bay, Taking Hill's over in receiving yards is the best way to approach any of his Super Bowl props.

Leonard Fournette (Over/Under 48.5 Rushing Yards)

Fournette averaged 70.3 yards per game in the NFC playoffs.

He received at least 12 carries in every contest during that stretch in which he took over the starting role from Ronald Jones II.

Fournette should be the trusted back to take some pressure off Tom Brady and keep Kansas City's defense honest.

While 48.5 yards may seem like a low total for a running back, it is actually the highest prop on the board that also features Jones, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams.

Edwards-Helaire and Williams split time in the Kansas City backfield versus Cleveland and Buffalo, and their production split for Sunday may shift since Edwards-Helaire has an extra week to recover from the injuries he suffered at the end of the regular season.

Kansas City allowed over 100 rushing yards to both of its playoff opponents, which brought its total of triple-digit ground concessions this season to 11.

If Fournette receives 10 or more carries, he should be able to reach the 50-yard mark based off his recent production.

It may be worth adding Fournette's touchdown prop (+120) as well since he has seven touchdowns in six career postseason appearances.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

