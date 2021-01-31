Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Rams 'Made a Run' at Packers QB Before Stafford Deal

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams "made a run at Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers were adamant that they weren't trading him," according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

Farmer also said Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson was "out of their price range."

The Rams ultimately traded Jared Goff, two first-round picks (2022, 2023) and a third-rounder (2021) for Matthew Stafford.

Rodgers, 37, made waves with some comments about his future after the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

"[The Packers have] a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain—myself included," he told reporters. "That's what's sad about it, most, getting this far. Obviously, it's going to be an end at some point, whether we make it past this one or not, but just the uncertainty's tough and finality of it all."

He added: "There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I'm going to have to take some time away, for sure, and clear my head and just kind of see what's going on with everything. But it's pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There's always change. That's the only constant in this business."

That led to speculation that Rodgers could end up on the trade block, though that talk was quickly shot down.

"I'll say this, there's no way in heck that Aaron is not going to be on the Packers," team president Mark Murphy said on WTAQ-WNFL last week, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I mean, he is going to be the MVP of the league. He might have had his best year ever. He's our unquestioned leader, and, you know, we're not idiots."

Rodgers also put his comments into more context on The Pat McAfee Show:

It never seemed all that likely that the Packers would seriously entertain trading Rodgers after a brilliant 2020 season that saw him throw for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions, completing 70.7 percent of his passes. It was an absurd level of play, even if the team's inability to reach the Super Bowl put a damper on what is likely to be Rodgers' third MVP selection.

The Rams can't be blamed for at least checking with the Packers to see if Rodgers might be available in an effort to improve upon Goff. Ultimately, they went with a different NFC North quarterback in Stafford.