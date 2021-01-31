Christian McCaffrey's Brother Dylan Transfers from Michigan to Northern Colorado

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Dylan McCaffrey, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, announced Sunday he is transferring from Michigan to Northern Colorado, where his father Ed is the head coach.

McCaffrey, who opted out of the 2020 season in September, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

He has two years of eligibility remaining, having appeared in 13 games at quarterback since arriving in Ann Arbor in 2017 (h/t Aaron McMann of MLive.com).

Before opting out, he was reportedly in the race for the starting job under center after backing up Shea Patterson in 2018 and 2019. Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton beat out redshirt freshman Cade McNamara and true freshman Dan Villari for the gig once McCaffrey elected to sit out, according to McMann.

The 4-star recruit redshirted his freshman season and was limited due to a broken collarbone in 2018 and a concussion in 2019.

His Michigan career ends with 242 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-35 passing, plus 166 rushing yards and two more scores.

While head coach Jim Harbaugh will return, having signed an extension that keeps him in Ann Arbor through 2025 amid rumors he would head back to the NFL, McCaffrey is one of six Michigan players who have put their names in the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season, per McMann.

And he may not be the only member of his family on his way out of the Big Ten. Luke McCaffrey, who started two games and made seven appearances as a redshirt freshman quarterback at Nebraska this year, entered the transfer portal last week.

The younger McCaffrey finished 2020 with 466 passing yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. He was more productive on the run with 364 rushing yards and three scores on 65 carries.