WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardJanuary 31, 2021
As the first pay-per-view of every new year, The Royal Rumble needs to set the tone for what is to come as WWE gets on the Road to WrestleMania.
This year's event will continue to feature two of the titular matches as the women's division competes in its fourth Royal Rumble bout.
Since two of these matches will take up most of the card, WWE has only booked four other contests for the PPV. Each bout will feature a championship being defended and the card is an event split between the men's and women's divisions in what could be a PPV first.
Let's take a look at all of the info you need to know about Sunday's Royal Rumble event.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
Royal Rumble Card
- Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Universal Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg (WWE Championship)
- Men's Royal Rumble
- Women's Royal Rumble
Here is a look at the card for the show:
Men's Rumble Entrants
- Randy Orton
- Edge
- AJ Styles
- Big E
- Daniel Bryan
- Sheamus
- Jeff Hardy
- Bobby Lashley
- Jey Uso
- Cesaro
- The Miz
- John Morrison
- Otis
- Sami Zayn
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Dolph Ziggler
- Mustafa Ali
Here is a list of the men who have declared their entry or qualified for the men's Rumble match:
With 17 names revealed, that leaves 13 open spots for legends, NXT Superstars and surprise cameos.
Women's Rumble Entrants
- Shayna Baszler
- Alexa Bliss
- Peyton Royce
- Bianca Belair
- Bayley
- Charlotte
- Nia Jax
- Mandy Rose
- Dana Brooke
- Tamina
- Liv Morgan
- Ruby Riott
- Natalya
Here is a list of the women who have declared their entry or qualified for the women's Rumble match:
The 13 announced entrants leave WWE with 17 open spots. We will likely see faces from the past, NXT Superstars, and hopefully a surprise or two.