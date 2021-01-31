WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As the first pay-per-view of every new year, The Royal Rumble needs to set the tone for what is to come as WWE gets on the Road to WrestleMania.

This year's event will continue to feature two of the titular matches as the women's division competes in its fourth Royal Rumble bout.

Since two of these matches will take up most of the card, WWE has only booked four other contests for the PPV. Each bout will feature a championship being defended and the card is an event split between the men's and women's divisions in what could be a PPV first.

Let's take a look at all of the info you need to know about Sunday's Royal Rumble event.