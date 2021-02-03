Biggest Winner and Loser from Each Noteworthy CBB Conference with 1 Month to Go

9 of 9

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Biggest Winner: Jalen Moore, Oakland

It's quite the season to be named Jalen.

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Duke's Jalen Johnson both look like they'll be top-10 draft picks. Kansas got out to a hot start because of Jalen Wilson's breakout campaign (and has since struggled mightily during his prolonged cold spell.) Jalen Crutcher is doing everything in his power to keep Dayton in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid. And while he decided to jump straight from high school to the G League, Jalen Green still hangs over this season as "the one who got away."

But far off the beaten path, there's another Jalen thriving.

Jalen Moore—following in the footsteps of former Oakland point guard Kay Felder—has been a revelation in an otherwise mediocre year for the Golden Grizzlies.

He averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds last year for Olney Central, and he isn't far off from that stat line after making the move from JUCO to D-I. In addition to his nation-leading 8.0 assists per game, he's poured in 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest.

He's not just some guy padding his stats against the mostly unimpressive Horizon League, either. In four consecutive games against Michigan, Purdue, Oklahoma State and Michigan State, Moore averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Oakland probably won't make the tournament this year, but watch out for this guy next year.

Biggest Loser: Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois wasn't expected to win the Ohio Valley Conference. As is often the case, that preseason crown was shared by Belmont and Murray State.

But the Panthers were at least supposed to be respectable. With one of the most experienced rotations in the nation, they were No. 167 in the preseason KenPom rankings—behind No. 94 Murray State and No. 96 Belmont, sandwiched between No. 139 Austin Peay and No. 219 Eastern Kentucky and well ahead of seven other teams rated No. 295 or worse.

At last check, though, the Panthers were all the way down at No. 318 in the KenPom rankings, mired in an eight-game losing streak, the last four of which were losses by double digits to teams ranked outside the top 290.

In fairness, they have been all sorts of short-handed throughout the season. Not a single player has appeared in all 18 of their games, and Marvin Johnson is the only one who hasn't missed multiple games. In the recent loss to Tennessee-Martin, EIU's DNP list was almost as long as the list of players who were able to go. It's hard to win games like that.

It's still surprising to see the Panthers jostling for last place in the OVC standings.