Dana White Confirms UFC 259 Will Take Place at APEX in Las Vegas on March 6

UFC President Dana White announced Saturday the UFC 259 card March 6 will take place from its Apex facility in Las Vegas.

White also confirmed on Instagram (via Mike Heck of MMA Fighting) the promotion is running a contest for the winner and one guest being invited as the only fans in attendance for the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 259 is scheduled to feature three championship bouts:

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

Women's Featherweight: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson

Bantanweight: Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling

Blachowicz is set to defend the light heavyweight title for the first time since knocking out Dominick Reyes in September to capture the vacant belt. He's won four straight fights with three knockouts since a loss to Thiago Santos in February 2019.

The 37-year-old Polish star said in November he couldn't take on a title defense until March because of the impending birth of his son, who was born in December, and restrictions in his home country because of COVID-19.

"In Poland right now, the situation is not so good, and we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, the day after tomorrow," he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "Right now we train normally, but nobody knows what our government is preparing for. We'll see what's going to happen later."

Adesanya, the middleweight champ, opted to wait on Blachowicz's availability, and now he'll try to become a dual champion.

Nunes is already a two-belt-holder with the women's bantamweight title also in her possession.

She's become one of the UFC's biggest draws during a tremendous run that's included victories over some of the sport's biggest names, including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, among others.

The Lioness will be the heavy favorite at UFC 259, but Anderson is coming off back-to-back first-round wins showing off her multifaceted skill set, one by submission over Zarah Fairn dos Santos and one by knockout against Norma Dumont.

Those championship fights, along with Yan vs. Sterling, set the stage for a memorable night, especially for the lucky pair of fans selected to attend.