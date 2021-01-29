    Mets Chairman Steve Cohen Appears to Delete Twitter Account After GameStop Drama

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 30, 2021

    FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, members of the media and grounds crew work on the field at Citi Field in New York, the day before Game 3 of the World Series between the Mets and the Kansas City Royals at the stadium. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
    Peter Morgan/Associated Press

    New York Mets chairman Steve Cohen appeared to delete his Twitter account Friday night after spending most of the week in the middle of the GameStop investment saga via his Point72 Ventures.

    Prior to this week, Cohen was mostly using his account to interact with Mets fans, asking their opinions on topics ranging from potential trades to free-agent signees to jersey options. 

    That began to shift this week as a group of Reddit users, as well as Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, began targeting Cohen's account after Point72 backed a hedge fund run by Melvin Capital, which has been central to a stock market short squeeze.

    Point72 reportedly suffered a 15 percent loss as Redditors continued to drive interest in GameStop's stock with the intention of draining the hedge funds betting against it. 

    It's unclear if Cohen is taking a temporary break from Twitter or doing away with his time on the social media platform altogether. 

    For Mets fans, an easy avenue to provide feedback to the front office has been closed off only months after Cohen took over control of the franchise. 

