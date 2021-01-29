Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall Fight Reportedly Moved to UFC 261 on April 24

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall bout, which was set for UFC 258 on Feb. 13, has been postponed, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The plan is for the fight to occur at UFC 261 on April 24, per Helwani, although that has not been set. UFC 261 does not have a home yet, although the UFC has talked about Singapore being the eventual location.

Weidman, the former UFC middleweight champion, is 15-5 lifetime. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov on Aug. 8. He is ranked No. 11 on UFC's middleweight contender list.

Hall is on a three-match winning streak after beating Anderson Silva via fourth-round TKO last October. He is 16-9 lifetime. Hall is No. 8 in the 185-pound division.

The two men fought before at Ring of Combat 31 in September 2010, with Weidman winning via first-round TKO for the middleweight title. Weidman made the move to UFC in 2011, and Hall did so in 2013.

Weidman started his career 13-0 before losing five of his next six matches. He beat Anderson Silva for the middleweight title and successfully defended it three times before losing to Luke Rockhold.

Hall has never fought for a UFC title, but a win over Weidman would give him the longest match win streak of his UFC career.