    Karl-Anthony Towns Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver, Hospitalized in Offseason

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns flashes three fingers after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The Kings won 113-109. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns divulged Thursday that he was hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles during the offseason.

    As part of a Q&A session on social media (h/t TMZ Sports), Towns thanked his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, for being there for him through so many tough times, writing: "My woman has held me down more than the world knows. ... From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab."

    Towns was able to avoid serious injury and recover in time for the start of the 2020-21 season, but he has missed Minnesota's past six games after testing positive for COVID-19.

         

