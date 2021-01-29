Super Bowl 2021: Vegas Betting Odds, Updated Moneyline for Chiefs vs. Bucs

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have carried tremendous value on the moneyline in their past two games.

Brady and Co. will be the underdog for the third consecutive contest in Super Bowl 55 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just like the matchups with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Brady's counterpart will be a Super Bowl champion.

Patrick Mahomes enters Raymond James Stadium with a 6-1 postseason record. The only loss was to Brady and the New England Patriots two seasons ago.

Mahomes has won two regular-season showdowns with Brady, including one in Week 12 of this season, but to cash in on his team's favorite status, he has to outplay the six-time Super Bowl champion inside the Bucs' home stadium.

Super Bowl 55 Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56.5

Moneyline: Kansas City -167 (bet $167 to win $100); Tampa Bay +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay is the better play on the moneyline since it is playing inside its home stadium, has Brady at quarterback and, most importantly, has underdog value.

The Buccaneers went 5-3 at Raymond James Stadium and scored over 25 points in each of their victories.

In the past three weeks, Tampa Bay has eclipsed the 30-point mark against the Washington Football Team, Saints and Packers.

If the Bucs score at a similar rate on February 7, they should be in a good position to cash underdog moneyline tickets.

However, a victory on home soil will not come easy against a team that went into Florida and controlled the first half of the Week 12 showdown.

Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were unstoppable in the opening 30 minutes of that clash, and Hill ended up with a career-high 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas City's defense limited Tampa Bay to seven first-half points, and it was able to hold off a late surge from Brady and land a three-point victory.

Any string of defensive stops should quell the threat posed by the six-time Super Bowl champion.

In Tampa Bay's three home defeats, it scored fewer than 25 points each time. The Los Angeles Rams held it to 24 points, and the Saints did not allow a touchdown in Week 9.

By Kansas City's standard, the Week 12 contest was a low-scoring affair. The Chiefs went over the 30-point mark on five occasions on their travels.

Even if the Chiefs are held under that threshold by the Tampa Bay defense, they have proved that they can win games in which they score around 25 points.

Kansas City scored 22 points in its divisional-round victory over the Cleveland Browns, and it produced 23 points during Mahomes' first victory against Brady in 2019.

While the Chiefs have less value than the Buccaneers on the moneyline, they are still worth a money-line bet because they are at a much cheaper price than they were throughout the regular season, when they were favored by a touchdown or more on a regular basis.

