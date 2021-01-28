Insider Calls Texans' Jack Easterby 'A F--king Idiot' Amid Deshaun Watson Rumors

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Jack Easterby, a former Patriots team chaplain turned Texans executive vice president of football operations, appears to be winning what amounts to an organizational power struggle with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Suffice it to say, not everyone in the organization is happy about it.

"The guys I trust, including a guy big in Houston, he wants to kill [Easterby]," a league source told Matt Verdame of Fansided. "He goes 'this guy is a f--king idiot. He's got the owner's ear and he's going to ruin the whole organization.'"

Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported Thursday Watson has asked the Texans to trade him.

Watson's frustration with the Texans began last offseason when they traded wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and it reached a breaking point when his opinion on the team's general manager search was ignored.

Houston hired Nick Caserio as its general manager, the Patriots' former director of player personnel who has a longtime relationship with Easterby.

