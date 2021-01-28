    Insider Calls Texans' Jack Easterby 'A F--king Idiot' Amid Deshaun Watson Rumors

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werenâ€™t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Jack Easterby, a former Patriots team chaplain turned Texans executive vice president of football operations, appears to be winning what amounts to an organizational power struggle with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

    Suffice it to say, not everyone in the organization is happy about it. 

    "The guys I trust, including a guy big in Houston, he wants to kill [Easterby]," a league source told Matt Verdame of Fansided. "He goes 'this guy is a f--king idiot. He's got the owner's ear and he's going to ruin the whole organization.'"

    Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported Thursday Watson has asked the Texans to trade him.

    Watson's frustration with the Texans began last offseason when they traded wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and it reached a breaking point when his opinion on the team's general manager search was ignored. 

    Houston hired Nick Caserio as its general manager, the Patriots' former director of player personnel who has a longtime relationship with Easterby.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

