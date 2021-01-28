Senior Bowl Daily Notebook: Florida WR Kadarius Toney Is a Star-in-the-Making

0 of 8

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Certain words come out of the mouth of every coach, scout and decision-maker once Senior Bowl week begins. They want to see the incoming players compete. They want them to improve throughout the week. They want to see how they absorb a professional playbook.

Prospects in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl had one more day of practice to prove themselves before the NFL scouts and front office personnel in attendance depart.

The actual game is part of the evaluation, of course. But game-day performances aren't viewed in the same manner as practice reps that place players in scenarios teams want to see.

"We're still building a roster," Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "It's important at every position that we evaluate properly for this draft and the following draft. ... We talked about it, said, 'Hey, let's go do this thing.'"

Snow's frame of reference extends beyond the defensive side of the ball. Everyone is looking for versatile prospects capable of doing more than what's typically asked of their position.

The Panthers and Miami Dolphins gain firsthand knowledge of the players as their coaches for the week. But those not on the field get to see how every aspiring pro reacts to the situations in which they're placed.

"This week, for the vast majority of these [decision-makers], this will be the first time laying their eyeballs on players," an anonymous general manager told Breer.

Thursday is the last full practice before Friday's walk-through session. Who came to play with their future on the line? Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, UCF safety Richie Grant and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones established themselves as top stars during the practice week.