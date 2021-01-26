Senior Bowl Daily Notebook: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Skirts Weighty Question

0 of 6

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The importance of the 2021 Senior Bowl grew exponentially with the NFL's decision not to conduct the combine in its usual manner this season.

Instead, scouting will fall almost entirely on how an individual performed during the season and all-star events. Some will argue that's the way it should be. After all, these are football players we're discussing. But more goes into a complete evaluation.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relayed an internal NFL memo in which the league dictated a ban on private workouts, facility visits, dinners and predraft film sessions with prospects.

Teams will go into the draft itself half-blind because they won't have nearly the amount of information they tend to accumulate during their usual preparation, which makes the Senior Bowl critical because scouts get to interview prospects and see how they react to NFL coaching. The event's executive director, Jim Nagy, understands how much this year's version means to everyone:

"I will say this—we were not going to move forward with this year's game if we didn't know we could do it safely for the players and the NFL personnel coming to town. But once we came up with a plan that we could execute and pull it off safely, it's been full speed ahead. … It's going to be absolutely huge for these players that are here, as well as the NFL teams who have not had any face-to-face interaction with them in the past year. This might be the only chance they have for that before the draft in April."

With that in mind, the American and National teams, led by the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins coaching staffs, respectively, took the practice field for the first time Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama.

Multiple significant storylines emerged from the onset of the week with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith, raising some eyebrows.