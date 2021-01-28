Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Investigated by Police over COVID Protocol

Fabio Ferrari/Associated Press

Italian authorities are investigating Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for a potential violation of COVID-19 regulations.

According to Reuters (h/t Sky Sports), Valle d'Aosta police said they are looking into whether a ski trip Ronaldo took with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, on her 27th birthday this week violated any COVID-19 protocols.

Police said they were alerted to Ronaldo's presence in Courmayeur by videos on social media. If it is determined that he crossed between orange-zone regions in Italy, he will likely be subject to a fine, per Sky Sports.

Ronaldo, 35, is in the midst of his third season with Juventus after spending the previous nine campaigns at Real Madrid.

The Portugal native has 15 goals in 15 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season and has scored a total of 67 goals in 79 Serie A matches for the club. In total, Ronaldo has 85 goals in 110 matches for Juve.

Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 in October and missed four games as a result. Per the BBC, Italian minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora criticized Ronaldo returning to Italy after positive tests were discovered in the Portugal team while Ronaldo was on international duty.

COVID-19 has hit Italy especially hard, as it is among the most highly infected countries in the world. According to CNN, Italy has had the eighth-most COVID-19 cases (over 2.5 million) and the sixth-most COVID-related deaths (nearly 87,000).