Super Bowl 2021: Prop Bets, Favorites, Point Spread for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The star tight ends from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Super Bowl 55 off much different postseasons.

Travis Kelce turned in back-to-back 100-yard performances alongside Tyreek Hill, while Rob Gronkowski played second fiddle to Cameron Brate in tight end targets.

The disparity in playoff production is apparent when you look at their respective player props for the February 7 clash at Raymond James Stadium.

Kelce has the highest receiving yard prop on the board, while Gronkowski's over/under is set beneath 30 yards.

Gronkowski carries much more value on the prop market for the underdog Buccaneers, but there are concerns about him even reaching the set total after his lack of receptions and yards in his first three postseason games with the NFC South franchise.

Super Bowl 55 Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56.5

Money Line: Kansas City (-167; bet $167 to win $100); Tampa Bay (+145; bet $100 to win $145)

Favorite Prop Bets

Travis Kelce (Over 94.5 receiving yards; -175 to score a touchdown)

Kelce seems like one of the surefire locks to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City tight end caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl 54 and has scored in four of his last five postseason games.

In the AFC Championship Game, Kelce hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for his second multi-score playoff game. He had three scoring plays against the Houston Texans in the divisional round last season.

Kelce's high scoring rate led to him having the lowest scoring odds of any player set to participate in Super Bowl 55.

Although you can get better odds with other players, Kelce has the postseason history to back up betting him to score at -175.

Kelce's receiving-yard prop will be more difficult to figure out since he recorded 43 yards off six catches last year against the San Francisco 49ers.

While that total may lead you to the under, Kelce has been a consistent 100-yard producer throughout the 2020 season. Since Week 8, Kelce has seven 100-yard games.

Tampa Bay conceded 82 yards on eight catches to Kelce in Week 12, and it allowed Robert Tonyan to catch all four of his targets in the NFC Championship Game.

If the Bucs fail to slow down the opposing tight end again, Kelce could run rampant across the middle and earn another 100-yard game.

Rob Gronkowski (Over 29.5 receiving yards; +225 to score a touchdown)

It feels bizarre to see Gronkowski's props so low for the Super Bowl, but there is plenty of justification to expect so few yards.

Gronkowski recorded a single catch in each of the last two games, and he was held without a reception in the wild-card round win over the Washington Football Team.

Gronkowski's single reception against Green Bay was for 29 yards, which is where his over/under prop sits.

In his four Super Bowl appearances, Gronkowski averaged 74.2 yards and scored three touchdowns. His best performance came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, when he caught nine passes on 15 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Gronkowski will not come close to a triple-digit performance, but he can be a valuable weapon for Tom Brady, especially in the red zone, if he catches most of his targets.

Brady sent 16 targets in the direction of Brate in the first three rounds, but he could be more inclined to target Gronkowski closer to the end zone because he is a more physical presence.

If Gronkowski is targeted within the 20-yard-line, he could be one of the value plays to score a touchdown.

Given his Super Bowl history and the connection he formed with Brady, it is worth betting on the two combining on a few pass plays with his over/under set beneath 30 yards.

