Amanda Huber Explains Brodie's Lee Health and Treatment Before His Death

Photo credit: AEW.

Amanda Huber, the wife of late AEW star Jon "Brodie Lee" Huber, appeared on Thursday's AEW Unrestricted podcast to provide a detailed account of the circumstances leading up to her husband's death.

Huber noted that the issues began in October when her husband was unable to finish a workout due to shortness of breath. He tested negative for COVID-19 on multiple occasions but was diagnosed with bronchitis and allergies.

She added that Brodie's oxygen level was tested and doctors were surprised when it came back a 52, which is well below the normal level of 100 and the asthma attack level of 85, which resulted in Lee being put on oxygen.

Lee was placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine shortly thereafter, and talks began regarding the possibility of a lung transplant.

Brodie was transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and he began to show signs of progress in late November. Lee underwent a tracheotomy, which allowed him to be taken off a ventilator and placed on oxygen.

Setbacks began to occur in December, however, when Lee contracted a lung infection, which caused Amanda and doctors to revisit the possibility of a lung transplant.

Amanda never heard back about potential transplant leads, though, and doctors told her on Dec. 24 that they would need to begin end-of-life care.

Huber said AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears, as well as WWE Superstars Big E, Peyton Royce and Tyler Breeze went with her to the hospital Dec. 26 to say goodbye to Lee. Cody and Big E were with Amanda when she broke the news of Lee's death to his son, Brodie Jr.

Amanda said Lee's official cause of death was determined to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or scarring of the lungs, but the cause of the affliction remains unknown. She is awaiting autopsy results.

Lee's death was officially announced by AEW on Dec. 26. He was just 41 years of age.

Lee was a hugely popular wrestler dating back to his time on the independent scene as "Big Rig" Brodie Lee and then in WWE as Wyatt Family member Luke Harper.

He made the move to AEW in March 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the leader of The Dark Order, challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and eventually beating Cody for the TNT Championship.

AEW honored Lee with a tribute episode of Dynamite on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, and the show has featured numerous appearances from son Brodie Jr. in the following weeks.