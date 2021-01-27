    Chad Wheeler Charged with Domestic Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment, More

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    FILE - Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (75) is shown before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of intimate partner violence.

    Former Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants offensive lineman Chad Wheeler has been charged with one count of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest, a King's County (Washington) prosecutor's office spokesperson confirmed to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

    Wheeler was arrested Friday in Kent, Washington after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Prosecutors said in court documents that Wheeler "strangled, suffocated and beat the victim into unconsciousness—twice—both times leaving her for dead as blood poured from her nose and mouth, and into her stomach and lungs," per TMZ Sports.

    In the police report, Wheeler's girlfriend told authorities Wheeler had stopped taking his medications for a bipolar disorder in the days leading up to the assault and had "snapped into a dark place" and had a "manic episode" the night of the assault, per Henderson.

    In a series of tweets Wednesday, Wheeler also described the assault as the result of a manic episode:

    The woman told police Wheeler attacked her after he demanded that she bow to him and she refused. She said he strangled her with both hands until she lost consciousness, and when she regained consciousness he said, "Wow you're alive?"

    The woman then fled to the bathroom, locked herself inside and called 911, though Wheeler picked the lock, entered and began to apologize. Per Henderson, the police reported that when they arrived, the woman "was crying in pain, with her face covered in blood and her left arm swollen and limp against her body" and "she also had noticeable fingerprints on both sides of her neck." 

    The police report said Wheeler also resisted arrest before ultimately being detained, per Henderson.

    Wheeler spent the 2020 season playing for the Seahawks. The team released the following statement on Wednesday:

    Wheeler began his NFL career with the Giants (2017-18).  

    He was released on $400,000 bail Tuesday morning, per Konstantin Toropin and Steve Almasy of CNN.com, and forbidden from having contact with his girlfriend.

                              

    If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY: 1-800-787-3224 for free, confidential, 24/7 support.

    For more resources, go to thehotline.org or espanol.thehotline.org for information or to chat confidentially.

