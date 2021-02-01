College Football Programs Most in Need of a Big 2021 National Signing Day

College Football Programs Most in Need of a Big 2021 National Signing DayFebruary 1, 2021
Not many big names still being recruited could change things for teams before national signing day on Feb. 3, but that doesn't change the need for several teams to finish strong.
In some cases, that's going to be a near impossibility.
A handful of the teams on this list have introduced new coaches in the offseason, and they are frantically trying to piece things together. Others have plenty of important irons in the fire with decisions looming.
A couple of teams are just waiting on big names to drop. Others that could use some help in the recruiting rankings, such as Arizona, Virginia Tech and Illinois, are virtually full and not actively recruiting anybody, so they're not on the list.
Every one of them needs good things to happen in the form of national letters of intent between now and national signing day, whether because they have endured an awful cycle, have a woebegone program that needs a ton of help or want to make a splash in the talent pool.
While Ohio State is perhaps set up for the biggest late signing period of all if it can land J.T. Tuimoloau and Raesjon Davis, nothing about the Buckeyes screams they "need" to sign either one. They finished second in the nation this year and are primed to have the No. 2 recruiting class, too.
Conversely, the following group of teams needs big finishes for different reasons.
Auburn Tigers
It's been a dud of a recruiting cycle for the Auburn Tigers.
After yet another mediocre season by their standards, they parted ways with head coach Gus Malzahn and plucked Bryan Harsin from Boise State. He's actually had a couple of weeks to get a staff together, and now the Tigers could finish strong on the trail.
It was a big blow when 4-star running back Byron Cardwell elected to commit to the Oregon Ducks, per the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec, but Auburn isn't done taking big swings.
They're right in the thick of things for 4-star Boston College linebacker decommitment Trevin Wallace, and he would be a massive pull for a defensive class lacking playmakers. However, a late flurry of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have him going to Kentucky, which would be a big blow.
There would be no bigger coup than Tennessee 4-star signee Dylan Brooks, who asked out of his letter of intent, according to AL.com's Ben Thomas.
No program has as many "maybes" as the Tigers, who could be poised for a big finish that could catapult them toward a respectable class even though they're currently ranked 42nd nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
As broken down by College and Magnolia, too many players remain on a fluid board for AU, which needs to add defensive help and sign some standouts along the offensive front. With some luck, the Tigers may be one of the biggest national signing day movers.
Florida State Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles are used to signing higher-ranked classes than they have in this recruiting session, but there's still enough time and big names remaining on the board for them to move up from No. 30.
Getting into the top 25 is very much in the picture.
The class is actually a lot better than that when you factor in that head coach Mike Norvell did a bang-up job in the transfer portal, already getting eight players to head to Tallahassee and use their remaining eligibility for the 'Noles.
But highlighted by Louisiana receiver target and long-time FSU hope Destyn Hill, some players could still sign from high school and fortify a nice, solid class for FSU as potential instant-impact additions.
Hill is the big one, but there will be plenty of suspense. The 'Noles didn't have to have him, but Ke'Travion Hargrove elected to commit to Mississippi State. And while they're still in the mix for 4-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone, he could wind up playing for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Getting Malone would be a major coup, and Florida State would definitely make room for him. But all eyes are on Hill. If Norvell can finish the deal and bring him to Tallahassee, it would be a major win along with all the transfers.
The rebuild would take a significant step forward.
Michigan State Spartans
When the Michigan State Spartans swooped into Colorado in 2020 and hired Mel Tucker after he'd spent just one year with the Buffaloes, they expected him to be a strong recruiter.
That hasn't materialized yet.
Tucker is struggling to replicate the recruiting prowess of former head coach Mark Dantonio, and the Spartans currently have the nation's No. 40 class. That's not too bad considering the on-field struggles this year, and Tucker should be able to develop talent.
However, a few key prospects could fall into place and help the turnaround come a little quicker.
The biggest name left on the board is, without question, 4-star defensive end Davon Townley of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who is expected to choose between Michigan State, Arizona State and Penn State. Tucker needs to keep him from leaving Big Ten country.
Keon Coleman of Louisiana, a 3-star receiver, was a one-time Kansas commitment, but he is strongly considering Michigan State and could head north to play for Tucker, too.
Holding onto 4-star, top-200 player Rayshaun Benny is the biggest must of the late cycle, though. The Oak Park native has been committed to the Spartans, and though Michigan is pushing for him to flip, Tucker is hoping to get him to sign on the dotted line in February.
Landing two of those three would be massive.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
The splash finish Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin had in the early signing period overshadowed Mississippi State considerably. That was a clunker for Bulldogs fans after their disappointing season coincided with Kiffin's upstart move in the right direction for the Rebels.
But Mike Leach is quietly putting together his own good work on the recruiting trail, and Mississippi State is currently ranked 27th nationally after the recent pledge of 4-star running back Ke'Travion Hargrove over Florida State, Boston College and others.
The Bulldogs likely aren't done, either. They need some big playmakers after a tough season, and a handful of guys who could step in and help are still on the board.
Leach could land a couple of strong JUCO players in Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College teammates Cortez Eatmon and Jadarrius Perkins, two big, versatile cornerbacks who could fortify a defensive backfield that played better than expected in 2021.
Hargrove was the biggest target of the late session and elected to play for Leach, but getting the two JUCO defensive backs would be massive for Mississippi State and help it climb even higher in the rankings. It would be a nice finish to a quiet-but-strong first full class for the Pirate.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
It's been a truly awful tenure for Scott Frost at Nebraska thus far, but he could turn it around soon given the way he's recruiting.
He may be about to sign his best overall class since coming to Lincoln, too.
It would help in a big way if the Cornhuskers wound up signing Nebraska native Avante Dickerson, a longtime Minnesota commitment who chose not to sign with P.J. Fleck's program. On Jan. 24, he decommitted from the Golden Gophers and opened his recruitment.
Now, Frost's program is the favorite over LSU, Ohio State and others, and it would be huge for him to sign the versatile defensive back.
Given the class Nebraska has already put together, it would be huge to add Dickerson to a group that could surge further into the top 20. The Huskers currently sit right at the fringe with the 20th-ranked class.
Frost's tenure hasn't gone the way he'd hoped so far, and there needs to be a major on-field turnaround for the heat not to turn up significantly in 2021. This type of class is a huge start, and getting a player of Dickerson's ilk to close would leave a sweet aftertaste to an already-strong group.
Syracuse Orange
Few Power 5 teams were more decimated and disappointed in the COVID-19-affected season than the Syracuse Orange.
They went 1-10 during a year in which they had plenty of opt-outs and dealt with virus-related issues. That makes four losing seasons in Dino Babers' past five years, and things need to turn around if he's going to stay off the hot seat.
They currently have the No. 58 recruiting class in the country, so they need some help with a strong finish. Lucky for Babers, though there aren't any "huge" names, a few players could wind up giving him a respectable class after a subpar season.
With perhaps as many as four or five spots left in the class, Babers is taking some swings. North Myrtle Beach High School defensive end Chase Simmons is committed to upstart Coastal Carolina, but the Orange are trying to flip him, along with South Carolina.
Jakob Bradford of Iowa Central Community College, a 3-star offensive lineman, is a guy the Orange would like to land, too. Offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh heading to Arizona State could impact that decision, though.
According to SI.com's Mike McAllister, Syracuse could also offer Jonathan Brown of Georgia.
They aren't huge recruits, but the Orange need to flesh out their class. If they don't hit on a couple of big targets, look for them to go heavy after the transfer portal.
TCU Horned Frogs
The TCU Horned Frogs have been trying to recapture some of the magic that made Gary Patterson one of the hottest names in the coaching industry for years.
The 2020 season was a step in the right direction as they went 6-4 and were once again stout on defense. Unfortunately, they've not been able to transfer a ton of that momentum into the recruiting season.
With just 13 commits in this cycle, TCU is ranked 61st nationally and ninth in the Big 12. Considering some of the losses they've had, the Horned Frogs could take a step back without a big finish.
The class is still heavy on quality, if not quantity. The additions of guys like Chris Murray, Sam Jackson, Landyn Watson and Ahmonte Watkins are big. But they need more.
TCU is trying to get heavily involved with the nation's top-ranked JUCO offensive tackle, Jordan Moko, though getting him to Fort Worth seems like a long shot with LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M in hot pursuit.
The Frogs would also like to be heavily involved with 3-star receiver Keon Coleman, but with the transfer portal full of players, Patterson may look there to help outfit other areas like the defensive backfield, where they are losing Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington.
There are plenty of holes to fill, and this hasn't been the best class so far. But Patterson could wind up adding a player or two on or before national signing day.
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee is on here for a reason, but the Volunteers may not be able to do a whole lot between now and national signing day.
After the fallout from Jeremy Pruitt's firing and with Josh Heupel only hired on Wednesday, the Volunteers had exactly a week to lure players to Knoxville without a staff and with possible NCAA sanctions looming.
That's not an easy task.
But nobody has been more obliterated by the transfer portal than the Vols, who have seen a one-way sign out of Knoxville, especially in the wake of Pruitt's firing.
The Oklahoma Sooners alone have pillaged UT's roster, picking up running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and freshman defensive back Keyshawn Lawrence. Other key contributors like linebackers Henry To'o To'o and Quavaris Crouch and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson remain in the portal.
Heupel is inheriting a roster that has been gutted, but at least the Vols have the nation's No. 15 class basically sealed. If he can convince Dylan Brooks (and, to a lesser extent, Cody Brown) to stick with UT after signing scholarship papers, it will be big news.
A new name or two might emerge, but look for the Vols to use the transfer portal themselves. That may be the best option at this stage, but the roster needs replenishing in a big way.
Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns' recruiting conversations this time of year revolve around elite 4-star running back LJ Johnson, who is one of the biggest priorities of anybody left on any team's board.
If new head coach Steve Sarkisian can land Johnson, it will send a major message in the Lone Star State, especially considering he's going head-to-head with Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher for the signature.
While the Aggies should probably be considered the favorite, Sark is closing ground, and teaming Johnson with Bijan Robinson would be massive.
But Johnson isn't the only prospect left on UT's board.
The former Alabama offensive coordinator could make a major splash if he lands offensive tackle Austin Uke, too. Offensive line recruiting was far from flourishing under Tom Herman, which is one of the reasons Herb Hand is no longer in Austin. Uke is a late-bloomer in the class but would be a nice pull.
Other prospects like Arizona safety Dorian Singer and Lone Star State defensive ends David Abiara and Garfield Lawrence would help the Longhorns outfit a defense that must find some playmakers in 2021 and beyond.
Finally, others on the board like receiver Keithron Lee and cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem are already pledges to Texas but have yet to sign on the dotted line and are being pursued by other teams. Sark needs to get them in the boat and go big-game hunting for the other ones.
Getting Johnson to sign would be one of the biggest pulls throughout the late session.
USC Trojans
As far as needing to pull somebody else, the USC Trojans might not belong on this list. They've already enjoyed an incredible late signing period and a major resurgence after last year's dud of a class.
Head coach Clay Helton currently has the nation's eighth-ranked class. In the early session, 4-star quarterback Jaxson Dart signed after choosing USC over plenty of other marquee offers.
Things got even better in the late session when elite cornerback Ceyair Wright committed, and the nation's top-ranked overall prospect, Korey Foreman, announced he had signed with Helton's team and was staying home.
Foreman and Wright are incredible additions to any class, but Helton still needs one big player: 4-star linebacker Raesjon Davis.
If he gets Davis, this is just about the best class for which the Trojans could have hoped. This program is still not where it wants to be, especially after a clunker of a finish to the season in which it lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
But the way Helton is recruiting should turn heads. Davis is a former LSU commitment who is being hotly pursued by others, and it looks like a two-team race between the Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. If USC can keep him home, it would be a huge statement.
He's needed for perception purposes, to help build Helton's "keep me" resume and to give the Trojans another difference-making player as they try to return to glory.