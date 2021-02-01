College Football Programs Most in Need of a Big 2021 National Signing Day

0 of 10

Not many big names still being recruited could change things for teams before national signing day on Feb. 3, but that doesn't change the need for several teams to finish strong.

In some cases, that's going to be a near impossibility.

A handful of the teams on this list have introduced new coaches in the offseason, and they are frantically trying to piece things together. Others have plenty of important irons in the fire with decisions looming.

A couple of teams are just waiting on big names to drop. Others that could use some help in the recruiting rankings, such as Arizona, Virginia Tech and Illinois, are virtually full and not actively recruiting anybody, so they're not on the list.

Every one of them needs good things to happen in the form of national letters of intent between now and national signing day, whether because they have endured an awful cycle, have a woebegone program that needs a ton of help or want to make a splash in the talent pool.

While Ohio State is perhaps set up for the biggest late signing period of all if it can land J.T. Tuimoloau and Raesjon Davis, nothing about the Buckeyes screams they "need" to sign either one. They finished second in the nation this year and are primed to have the No. 2 recruiting class, too.

Conversely, the following group of teams needs big finishes for different reasons.