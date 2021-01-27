BBWAA Urges Hall of Fame to Keep Curt Schilling on 2022 Ballot Despite Request

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Baseball Writers Association of America has pushed back against Curt Schilling's request to be removed from the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2022.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, BBWAA secretary and treasurer Jack O'Connell called Schilling's request "a violation of the rules set forth by the National Baseball Hall of Fame's board of directors" with regards to voting for the Hall of Fame:

In the official 2021 voting results unveiled on Tuesday, no one reached the 75 percent threshold needed for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Schilling was named on 71.1 percent of the ballots, most among anyone eligible in this year's class and a 1.1 percent increase from his 2020 total.

After the voting results were released, Schilling wrote on Facebook that he sent a letter to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum requesting he not be included in the 2022 ballot and would wait for the Veterans Committee to decide on his candidacy:

"I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don't think I'm a hall of famer as I've often stated but if former players think I am then I'll accept that with honor.

"Again, I won't be able to thank you for your kindness and sincere interest in this process as it pertains to me. I'll be forever grateful. God Bless you all again and one more time a final thank you for all your efforts to help my family and I."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Schilling's history of racist comments has made him a hot topic of conversation every year during Hall of Fame voting. He was also fired by ESPN, where he was working as an MLB analyst, in April 2016 for making anti-transgender comments on Facebook.

In August 2015, Schilling quote-tweeted a post comparing Muslims and Nazis. He recently tweeted his support of the mob that stormed the United States Capitol in support of Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

This year marked Schilling's ninth year on the ballot. Hall of Fame rules allow eligible candidates a maximum of 10 years on the BBWAA ballot before their candidacy goes to the 16-member veterans committee that is made up of former players, executives and contributors to the sport.