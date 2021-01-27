2021 NCAA Tournament Won't Be Paused If There Are Positive COVID-19 Tests

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The NCAA doesn't plan to pause the 2021 basketball tournament if there are positive COVID-19 tests on teams.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, told the Goodman & Hummel podcast that there is "no reason to believe a team will be knocked out" if they have a single positive case based on the protocols the NCAA has put into place:

In an attempt to reduce the risk of a potential coronavirus outbreak, the NCAA announced earlier this month that the men's basketball tournament will be held in the Indianapolis area.

In addition to having an isolated tournament, the NCAA is working with the Marion County Health Department to administer regular coronavirus testing for all players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials.

The NCAA has not yet specified the frequency of testing that will occur during the tournament. Each conference has adopted its own specific testing rules and protocols during the regular season.

Gavitt noted that a positive test requires "isolation for at least 10 days."

Venues will include Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Final Four and national championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The entire 68-team field for the men's basketball tournament will be announced on Sunday, March 14. The event will begin with the First Four games on March 18, with the first and second rounds running from March 19-22.

The Final Four will take place on April 3, followed by the national title game on April 5.