    2021 NCAA Tournament Won't Be Paused If There Are Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021

    A chair with a logo is seen before a first round men's college basketball game between Minnesota and Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The NCAA doesn't plan to pause the 2021 basketball tournament if there are positive COVID-19 tests on teams. 

    Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, told the Goodman & Hummel podcast that there is "no reason to believe a team will be knocked out" if they have a single positive case based on the protocols the NCAA has put into place:

    In an attempt to reduce the risk of a potential coronavirus outbreak, the NCAA announced earlier this month that the men's basketball tournament will be held in the Indianapolis area. 

    In addition to having an isolated tournament, the NCAA is working with the Marion County Health Department to administer regular coronavirus testing for all players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. 

    The NCAA has not yet specified the frequency of testing that will occur during the tournament. Each conference has adopted its own specific testing rules and protocols during the regular season. 

    Gavitt noted that a positive test requires "isolation for at least 10 days."

    Venues will include Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Final Four and national championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

    The entire 68-team field for the men's basketball tournament will be announced on Sunday, March 14. The event will begin with the First Four games on March 18, with the first and second rounds running from March 19-22. 

    The Final Four will take place on April 3, followed by the national title game on April 5. 

    Related

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Who is challenging Cade Cunningham for the No. 1 spot? @Jonwass ranks the top 50 prospects in 2021 draft class 📲

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Stock Watch for Tournament Bubble Teams

      @KerranceJames reveals his latest stock watch as February approaches

      Stock Watch for Tournament Bubble Teams
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Stock Watch for Tournament Bubble Teams

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 24 Oklahoma Stays Hot, Upsets No. 5 Texas After Taking Down Kansas

      No. 24 Oklahoma Stays Hot, Upsets No. 5 Texas After Taking Down Kansas
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 24 Oklahoma Stays Hot, Upsets No. 5 Texas After Taking Down Kansas

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest March Madness Bracket Projections 🔮

      @KerranceJames' latest No. 1 seeds, bubble teams and predictions for the rest of the field ➡️

      Latest March Madness Bracket Projections 🔮
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Latest March Madness Bracket Projections 🔮

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report