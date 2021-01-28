Updating MLB's Top 25 Available Free Agents After Flurry of Activity

0 of 13

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A slow-moving MLB offseason finally kicked into gear Tuesday with a flurry of activity.

J.T. Realmuto found his way back to the Philadelphia Phillies, while the middle infield carousel came to a stop for Marcus Semien, Andrelton Simmons, Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis.

Brad Hand, Jurickson Profar, Garrett Richards and Jason Castro are among the other notable signings in recent days, dating back to the headline-grabbing George Springer-to-Toronto Blue Jays news last week.

With so many key free agents finally signing new deals, now seems like the perfect time for an updated look at the top 25 players still available this offseason.

Players are ranked based on their expected impact during the upcoming season, complete with predictions on where they'll land and what their contract might look like.

Note: The signing is not yet official, but infielder Tommy La Stella is expected to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. He was excluded from these rankings as a result.